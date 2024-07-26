First 2024 Camp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

And let us be the first to welcome you back to training camp. Ok, I’m sure we’re not the first. But Pittsburgh is back in action at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., wrapping up its second practice of camp a few hours ago (this post is being written Thursday night, to be clear).

The headline from the first day of camp was QB Russell Wilson sitting out due to calf tightness. That led to Justin Fields taking the first-string quarterback reps throughout the day, having a good practice overall. Also of note was the rookie offensive linemen deferring to the veterans. Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones ran first-team left and right tackle respectively while Troy Fautanu was second-team right tackle. Nate Herbig ran first-team center while Zach Frazier was with the 2s.

From a health standpoint, three players began camp on injured lists. LB Cole Holcomb and DE Dean Lowry are on Active/PUP while RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson is on NFI due to a hamstring injury.

We heard from GM Omar Khan Thursday. His most notable comment was the belief that Cam Heyward would remain in Pittsburgh for “years to come,” a signal the Steelers will get a long-term deal done with Heyward before the regular season begins. Khan again downplayed interest in acquiring a wide receiver, reiterating confidence in his current group.

New to this series will be links to our top posts of the week if you missed them or want to give them another read.

Top Read Posts Of The Week

1 – Two practices in, what is the No. 1 storyline of camp?

2 – Does George Pickens’ argument with WRs Coach Zach Azzanni concern you? Yes or no.

3 – Assume LB Patrick Queen and Jaylen Warren square off in backs on ‘backers next Tuesday. Who wins the rep?

4 – Who is the most likely Steeler to be the team’s No. 2 wide receiver? Options include Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, or any other wide receiver on the team right now.

5 – What percentage do you give FB Jack Colletto to make the 53-man roster?

Recap of Final Weekend Before 2024 Training Camp Friday Night Five Questions

Keep responding through the summer doldrums!

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents believe Russell Wilson ranks somewhere between 11 and 20 among NFL quarterbacks. Only one respondent ranked Wilson in the top 10. Two respondents believed he’d be ranked somewhere between 21 to 32. Six folks placed Wilson in the top 20 (16-20). But seven had him in the top-half. So, the consensus is Wilson being between 11 and 16. Let’s see where Wilson ranks in passing yardage and touchdown passes by season’s end. More importantly, will he lead the Steelers to the playoffs?

Question 2: Najee Harris will gain more yards from scrimmage than Jaylen Warren. That’s what 13 of 16 Steelers Depot respondents predict. Respondent wa_steel commented, “Najee…he remains the 1A option this year and will get more carries and he’ll be super motivated given FA.”

Question 3: Depot respondents are very happy with the outside linebackers. Six said that is the position group that worries them the least. Another four respondents included the linebacker group as a whole. So, we seem satisfied with the middle of the defense. Three more respondents liked the running backs group.

Question 4: Tyler Matakevich has better chances to make the 53-man roster than Mark Robinson. Despite his age, Dirty Red is a special team’s ace. Robinson played over 300 special team snaps last season and has youth on his side. But folks liked the experience, especially with the new kickoff rules. Richard Prezel didn’t bite on the question. He said, “Both make it, I give a slight edge to Robinson because of age.”

Question 5: The respondents familiar with Rob King are happy the Steelers hired him as their new play-by-play announcer. Big shoes to fill. The vote was 8 to 8. But the other votes were folks saying they didn’t really know since they don’t listen to Steelers broadcasts.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Rank Russ Wilson Among NFL QBs Najee or Jaylen more Total Yds Best Position Group Matakevich or Robinson on 53? Happy Rob King Hired? SD Consensus Top Half Najee Harris The Edge Dirty Red Yes Correct Answers TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.