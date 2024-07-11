‘Extremely Talented:’ Rookie QB Devin Leary Impressing Ravens Coaches

Lamar Jackson doesn’t have to worry about looking over his shoulder. But rookie Devin Leary is giving the Baltimore Ravens confidence in a backup plan should he be pressed into action. One-time Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and current Baltimore Ravens QBs Coach Tee Martin had nothing but good things to say about Leary. During a minicamp interview last month, Martin praised Leary’s physical and mental tools.

“[Devin Leary is] arm-talented, smart [and] competitive,” Martin said via an official Ravens’ transcript. “[He] can make all the throws on the field, and he’s doing a really good job of learning the offense and executing the offense.”

The team’s sixth-round pick in this April’s draft, Leary finished his career at Kentucky after spending most of his time at NC State. He looked like a future first-round pick after the 2021 season, throwing 35 touchdowns to only five interceptions as the Wolfpack finished 9-3. They closed the regular season with a shootout win over North Carolina, Leary outdueling Sam Howell with four touchdown passes.

Injuries hampered and limited him to only 11 touchdowns the following year, and he transferred to Kentucky in 2023. In the rough-and-tumble SEC, he threw for 25 touchdowns, though he also completed well under 60 percent of his throws and tossed 12 picks. Despite those problems, the Wildcats ended the season with a winning record and upset No. 9 Louisville late in the year. Our scouting report credited his maturity and arm talent, giving him a draftable grade.

Martin believes Leary’s background at different schools and systems will only accelerate his NFL career.

“He played in a pro-styled system at [the University of] Kentucky, his last year [after playing] four years at N.C State. [It’s] a different type of system, but we’re kind of a marriage of both. He’s comfortable in what we’re doing. [He’s] very talented, extremely talented. I look forward to him playing in the preseason.”

Baltimore lost trusted backup Tyler Huntley to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason, creating a void to be Jackson’s No. 2. Contenders include Leary and long-time backup Josh Johnson, entering his 15th season despite playing in 39 career NFL games.

Given Jackson’s injury history before posting a clean sheet in 2023, that backup spot could quickly turn into a starting role. Leary winning the job will require his summer performance to match his strong start, especially when the team’s alternative is a vet like Johnson. But considering how frequently the Steelers face Jackson, he’s still yet to start against Pittsburgh twice in one season. Knowing the Ravens’ backup is key.