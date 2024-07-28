ESPN’s Dan Graziano Expects Steelers To Add WR Via Trade, Could Be In CB Market As Well

Entering training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers had two key areas of need: wide receiver and cornerback.

Behind George Pickens at wide receiver, the Steelers are a little thin, though names like Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III and rookie Roman Wilson are off to strong starts in Latrobe. Still, the Steelers could use an upgrade there entering the season, getting a true, proven WR2-caliber receiver.

Though Steelers’ GM Omar Khan says that he is excited about the Steelers wide receiver room, he didn’t rule out taking a look at making an upgrade. Nothing is imminent, but ESPN’s Dan Graziano expects the Steelers to add a wide receiver via trade between now and the start of the regular season.

“I expect the Steelers to add a wide receiver if one becomes available in a trade as the preseason unfolds. But as of now, nothing on that front seems imminent, which means opportunity for the guys who are in camp to audition for the No. 2 wide receiver spot behind George Pickens,” Graziano writes regarding the Steelers and the wide receiver position for ESPN.com. “Veteran Van Jefferson (who played for OC Arthur Smith in Atlanta last year) is one to keep an eye on, based on the conversations I had while I was there, and Calvin Austin III is another guy for whom the Steelers have high hopes.

“Rookie Roman Wilson has a chance to occupy the slot receiver role.”

If a receiver that fits the Steelers’ style ends up becoming available via trade, it’s logical that the Steelers would take a look and potentially pounce on the opportunity. They’ve been looking at upgrading the position all offseason and have been connected to the likes of San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, Seattle’s DK Metcalf, and even Denver’s Courtland Sutton.

Aiyuk is conducting a hold-in with the 49ers as he remains upset with his contract situation in San Francisco, wanting a new deal or to be traded. The 49ers aren’t keen on budging there. In Denver, the Broncos gave Sutton some added incentives to his contract, keeping him around for at least the 2024 season as well.

So, the Steelers are in a bit of a holding pattern.

For the time being, it’s an opportunity for Jefferson, Austin, and Wilson to show the Steelers that they don’t need to add an outside receiver. Jefferson is following the example of former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown by catching 300 balls on the JUGS machine after practice, while Austin is impressing with his speed and vying to be a leader in the receiver room.

Wilson is off to a strong start, too, and had a good day of practice Saturday, making plays when opportunities presented themselves.

But the need remains. The Steelers don’t seem to be panicking or desperate about the position, though, which is good news for the guys already in the room.

As far as cornerback goes, there is concern, especially with Cameron Sutton suspended the first eight games and depth limited behind the likes of Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson.

Graziano believes that the Steelers could be in the market for a cornerback due to depth issues.

“The Steelers could also be in the cornerback market, as they see themselves thin at that position,” Graziano writes for ESPN.com. “They have 2023 second-rounder Joey Porter Jr. and acquired Donte Jackson from Carolina in exchange for Diontae Johnson. But Cam Sutton, whom they signed after the Lions released him amid domestic violence allegations, is suspended for the first eight games of the season, and they don’t have an obvious candidate to play the nickel corner role.”

On paper, it might not seem like they have an obvious candidate for the nickel role, but rookie UDFA Beanie Bishop Jr. is turning heads early in camp. He’s getting plenty of reps with the first-team defense in the slot. He’s making the most of the opportunity and impressing teammates in the process, like veteran safety DeShon Elliott.

Still, on the outside the Steelers could still use another proven veteran at the position.

Maybe that’s a reunion with Patrick Peterson on a cheap deal to shore up depth. Or maybe they go elsewhere and shore up the position further via trade or wait until final cuts to potentially add someone again like they did with Desmond King, though that one didn’t exactly work out.

For now, though, guys like Anthony Averett, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, and Bishop are going to get shots to compete and earn a spot. It might look weak on paper, but that’s why they put the pads on and compete.