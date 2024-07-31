Dulac: Steelers Pleasantly Surprised With Mason McCormick’s Athleticism, ‘They Really Like Him’

Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier are expected to be big additions for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line this year, but they aren’t the only linemen the team drafted this year. Drafted in the fourth round, Mason McCormick is often talked about less than those other guys because there isn’t a glaring hole where he could start, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be on the bench forever.

Appearing on a recent episode of The Lombardi Line, Steelers insider Gerry Dulac revealed that McCormick has pleasantly surprised the coaches so far.

“I don’t think that Mason McCormick is going to be a starter this year at all, but I was talking to one of the coaches today, and they really like him,” Dulac told host Michael Lombardi. “They’re surprised he moves as well as he does. The tape they saw of him in college, they thought he played stiff, even though they liked him. Apparently, he was wearing some type of neck brace that made him look like he was stiff, but he’s been very athletic so far. They like him. I don’t think he’s gonna start this year.”

McCormick’s best spot along the line is at guard, and with James Daniels and Isaac Seumalo holding down both those spots, there isn’t really room for him on the offensive line this year. That doesn’t mean he isn’t good enough to start. It just means the Steelers have veterans in place who have played well and shouldn’t be benched for a rookie.

However, that doesn’t mean he won’t be a starting guard for this team next year. Daniels is a free agent after this year, and it sounds like the Steelers don’t plan on giving him any kind of extension. Letting him walk next year would create the perfect path for McCormick to take over the right guard position while also not throwing him into the fire, allowing him time to acclimate to the game. The price difference between McCormick and Daniels would also be significant for the Steelers.

Based on his willingness to defend Justin Fields in practice today, McCormick should fit in perfectly along the Steelers’ offensive line. It wasn’t that long ago that center Maurkice Pouncey was ready to go to war for Mason Rudolph on the field. That kind of willingness to defend your quarterback is an impressive trait in a lineman, one the organization will likely remember.

If Daniels and Seumalo stay healthy this year, then it seems like McCormick won’t see the field, but if his number is called upon, expect him to be physical. He might not be ready yet, but it sounds like he’s ahead of schedule compared to where the Steelers thought he would be, so that’s a good sign. A team can never have enough good offensive linemen. Where once it was a weakness, now it could be the Steelers’ biggest strength.