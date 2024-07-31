Dulac: Cole Holcomb ‘Not Anywhere Near’ Being Able To Play, Could Be Cut

“They might place him on IR or waive him injured,” Dulac writes regarding Holcomb.

Holcomb could be cut, not waived, but there could be financial repercussions for the Steelers in that move depending on the process of the move, the labeling of the move, and contract terms for Holcomb.

Holcomb was placed on the Active/PUP upon reporting to camp as he is still recovering from the significant knee injury he suffered in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans last season.

Though he said in May during OTAs that he wasn’t worried at all about his recovery from the knee injury and had full faith he’d get back onto the field, Holcomb didn’t put a timetable on his return in his chat with the Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko during OTAs. It wasn’t a surprise to see him land on Active/PUP, either, upon reporting to camp.

And while he might not be worried and believes he’ll return to play football again, the Steelers — at least based on the moves they made this offseason at the inside linebacker position under GM Omar Khan — certainly do not appear to be as convinced as Holcomb that he’ll return to football, at least in a Steelers uniform.

Back at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, GM Omar Khan didn’t have an update on Holcomb, nor did head coach Mike Tomlin at the NFL owners meetings in Orlando in March. Ultimately, the Steelers signed Patrick Queen to a three-year deal in free agency, making a significant splash. Then, they took advantage of North Carolina State’s Payton Wilson falling in the draft due to some medical concerns.

Tomlin later offered an update during OTAs on Holcomb, stating he was battling to get back, but that’s been largely it since then regarding the veteran linebacker.

The Steelers rebuilt the inside linebacker room in a major way this offseason, and strengthened it even further with the signing of Matakevich, which ultimately could have been a sign of additional concern for Holcomb, even with Matakevich being more of a special teams ace.

Getting Holcomb back to pair with Queen, Wilson and veteran Elandon Roberts would undoubtedly turn the Steelers’ inside linebackers room into a strength not only defensively, but arguably the entire team. Queen is coming off a second-team All-Pro season in Baltimore, and Roberts was outstanding in his first season with the Steelers while helping navigate the injuries the team dealt with at the position.

Prior to his injury in Week 9, Holcomb was having a strong first season in the Black and Gold.

Holcomb had 54 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, 2 passes defensed and 4 tackles for loss, playing 447 snaps on the season before getting hurt. He graded out at a 64.2 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 72.2 in run defense and a 55.2 in coverage.

But with the linebacker room appearing rather deep and Holcomb reportedly being nowhere close to getting back on the field, something could happen with the veteran linebacker in the weeks ahead.