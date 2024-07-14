Dream Of Steelers Trading For WR Like Brandon Aiyuk ‘Doesn’t Look Good Right Now’, Insider Says

The dream of the Pittsburgh Steelers landing Brandon Aiyuk or anybody like him is all but dead, Mark Kaboly says. The Athletic reporter relayed that sobering analysis on 93.7 The Fan on Friday, which is not what fans want to hear.

“It doesn’t look good right now. It doesn’t feel good, put it that way”, he said when asked about the Steelers’ chances of adding a legitimate starting wide receiver to complement George Pickens. “Who’s gonna be out there who’s gonna be a difference-maker? If you’re throwing [Brandon] Aiyuk out there, and it sure the heck doesn’t look like San Francisco wants to get rid of him, then where else do you go?”.

Those Steelers fans who enjoy torturing themselves can find the dots to connect. Two of Russell Wilson’s former wide receivers have drawn trade buzz, legitimate or otherwise. There was Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton, which seemed to have the most traction, yet even that has faded. Far less likely was DK Metcalf, the Seattle Seahawks receiver whom Wilson continues to work out with.

Yet the news out of San Francisco regarding Brandon Aiyuk has not been good for Steelers fans, at least the ones who want to trade for him. Increasingly, it sounds as though the 49ers are committed to keeping him, even if he flirts with other teams. Even Aiyuk admitted he is most likely staying, despite offering Plans B and C—Pittsburgh being C.

So if it’s not Brandon Aiyuk, Courtland Sutton, or DK Metcalf, who can the Steelers add to their receiver room? Behind George Pickens, they have Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Marquez Callaway, and Scotty Miller. In theory, it shouldn’t be too hard to find an upgrade.

The problem, of course, is that players who are upgrades are generally already on rosters. Like Aiyuk, they would have to acquire such players via trade. The biggest available free agents are guys like Hunter Renfrow, Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, and Russell Gage.

“Are any of them gonna be better than what they already have? Unless Omar [Khan] pulls some of his magic, and he can do it, and he’s done it, this might be something that might be too tough for even him to accomplish”, Kaboly said. “You’re gonna have to hope for the Roman Wilsons of the world and the Van Jeffersons [to step up].

“As for adding that legit star No. 2, to me right now, it does not seem like it’s going to be possible. Anybody who’s out there is just not going to be that good, I don’t think better than what they have already”.

The Steelers believe in George Pickens, to be sure, which may be a complicating factor in trading for Brandon Aiyuk. It’s really hard to trade for Aiyuk while still committing to Pickens’ long-term future. But without making some kind of trade, the wide receiver room lacks proven commodities. Guys like Jefferson, Watkins, and Callaway are journeymen looking to resurrect their careers. Roman Wilson has the best chance of emerging as a player with an actual future. But first he just needs to earn a role.