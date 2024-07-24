Don’t Expect Justin Fields To Win The Starting Job – But Expect A Strong Preseason

Two things can be true this summer. Justin Fields is poised to be the backup behind Russell Wilson. And he can have an awesome camp and preseason, showcasing the talent that made him a first-round pick. That’s my expectations for Fields this summer.

I write this in anticipation of where the conversation might go. If Fields shines, quarterback competition talk will only heat up. At least on a national level given that’s the Steelers’ biggest headline story of the offseason. Even so, it’ll take a monumental collapse (or injury, obviously) by Wilson for the depth chart order to shift.

But Fields could look good. He should look good. Now the backup, he’ll be facing the Steelers’ second-string defense in practice and backups inside stadiums during preseason action. Fields’ physical talent is off the charts. It’s the reason why he became a top pick of the Bears and what helped him flash in Chicago. At his best, fleeting as those moments might be, Fields is able to make starting defenses look silly. A big arm, elite mobility, those traits could overwhelm rookies, backups, and journeymen facing him on a daily basis.

Not to mention the structure of camp. In practice, the QB is off-limits. Pittsburgh doesn’t put a literal red jersey on its quarterbacks, but everyone knows the golden rule. Don’t touch the quarterback. That’ll give Fields time in and outside the pocket to run around and make plays, waiting for something to open up. In our reports and in any videos that leak, it’ll look impressive. Fields scrambling to his right, reversing course, and firing over the middle. That kind of stuff will play well in the papers and sound exciting in our daily camp reports.

Once he steps inside stadiums, the equation changes. Defenses can hit back. But Justin Fields will be the best athlete and arguably the best player out there, and his play should reflect that. He’s able to make plays other quarterbacks can’t and it’ll be magnified against the competition he’s facing. Granted, he’ll be playing with the Steelers’ backups, but they have a deep and solid offensive line and Fields’ talent should still win out.

That doesn’t mean it’ll be a perfect preseason. And what’s most important might not be most evident. Fields’ consistency will be key. Clean mechanics, good reads, taking care of the football. That means more than ripping off a 30-yard scramble on third down against man coverage. We know he can do that. The mark of true progress is in everything beyond his physical tools.

This probably comes off a little passive aggressive. It’s not the intent. It’s just to say what’s sorta obvious but will become a story assuming it comes true. Fields’ circumstance should allow him to shine this year. A starter against backups. And it’ll lead to “Fields looks great, should he be the guy?” debates on morning television. It goes back to what I wrote shortly after Wilson and Fields became the team’s quarterbacks – a controversy, at least externally and in the media, feels inevitable.

Don’t expect Pittsburgh to make the switch. Fields should enter the year as the No. 2, hopefully coming off a promising first showing as a Steeler.