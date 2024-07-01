Did Steelers Decline Najee Harris’ Option Because Of Jaylen Warren?

Did the Steelers decline Najee Harris’ fifth-year option because of Jaylen Warren?

The Steelers decided not to exercise the fifth-year option of RB Najee Harris earlier this month. Had they done so, he would be under contract for roughly $6.7 million for 2025, fully guaranteed. Because they did not, he can reach unrestricted free agency in March.

The question is, why did the Steelers make that decision? Although that decision is in the past, the motivation behind it can influence the future. For example, if they declined the option because they see Jaylen Warren as their future, then Harris is as good as gone.

While the Steelers have enjoyed the fruits of a tandem backfield the past two years, they can’t pay everybody. If they felt they had to choose between Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, they may have chosen Warren.

They have faced similar quandaries in the past, although not necessarily as neatly. They opted for Cortez Allen, for example, over Keenan Lewis years ago. Although not as cleanly, the Steelers ultimately went with Antonio Brown over Mike Wallace and Emannuel Sanders. And if they’re not paying two wide receivers, they’re not paying both Harris and Warren.

The concern with Warren is whether he has the durability to sustain “bell-cow” work. Even going back to his college career, he doesn’t have many high-volume games. Harris was that bell cow before Warren arrived in 2022.

If the Steelers believe Warren can be an every-down, every-game back, that could explain why they declined Harris’ option. While the decision wasn’t a shock, most anticipated that they would pick it up. And it’s far from certain that they have any plans of signing him to an extension.

Warren may be but one factor in the equation, though. When they declined the option, reporters indicated that the Steelers want to see how Harris functions in Arthur Smith’s offense. That doesn’t mean that they can’t re-sign him next offseason if he thrives in the new offense. But they may have to figure out a way to pay two running backs. Warren will be a restricted free agent in 2025, and that will cost millions, too.

