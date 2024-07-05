Depot After Dark: Wilson Analytics, Polamalu Training Throwback, Roman Wilson’s Fast Feet

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 4.

Wilson Analytics

Don’t blame Russell Wilson’s Denver struggles on his wide receivers. Though as specific as it gets, Warren Sharp shared this tweet examining wide receiver error as the cause of third down incompletions. Wilson had the lowest rate against, just six percent of his throws incomplete due to the fault of his target. Compare that to Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, hurt the most at 28 percent.

% of 3rd down incompletions which were due to receiver error: 28% – Joe Burrow

27% – Kyler Murray

26% – Matthew Stafford

26% – Justin Herbert

23% – C.J. Stroud

22% – Dak Prescott

21% – Will Levis

18% – Trevor Lawrence

18% – Aidan O'Connell

18% – Joshua Dobbs

17% – Kirk Cousins… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 3, 2024

It’s worth noting Justin Fields (14 percent) and Kenny Pickett (11 percent) were on the lower end of things like Wilson. Meaning, receiver play wasn’t a driving reason for offensive struggles. At least not on third down.

Polamalu Throwback

A cool Troy Polamalu throwback clip I wanted to share and one I’d never seen before. As posted by Steel City Star, this segment highlights the unique training Polamalu did with Marv Marinovich. Focusing on pliability instead of weight training, Polamalu credited Marinovich for salvaging his career after sustaining injuries at USC.

Who does Troy Polamalu credit for saving his career? Todd Marinovich’s dad pic.twitter.com/AtR7FvPPJy — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) July 3, 2024

Polamalu wasn’t a beacon of great health in the NFL, but he played in 158 games during his Hall of Fame career with the Steelers. He can thank many people for that success but perhaps no one should get more credit than the Marinovich family.

Roman Wilson Workout

Just weeks before training camp, rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson is hard at work. He shared this Instagram story of him working with Gold Feet Global, a training program helping many of this year’s top rookies.

The video shows Wilson’s fast feet and working his releases off the line to beat tight coverage. That’s something he’ll see a lot more at the NFL level than he did at Michigan.