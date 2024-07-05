Depot After Dark: Wilson Analytics, Polamalu Training Throwback, Roman Wilson’s Fast Feet

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Wilson Analytics
Don’t blame Russell Wilson’s Denver struggles on his wide receivers. Though as specific as it gets, Warren Sharp shared this tweet examining wide receiver error as the cause of third down incompletions. Wilson had the lowest rate against, just six percent of his throws incomplete due to the fault of his target. Compare that to Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, hurt the most at 28 percent.
It’s worth noting Justin Fields (14 percent) and Kenny Pickett (11 percent) were on the lower end of things like Wilson. Meaning, receiver play wasn’t a driving reason for offensive struggles. At least not on third down.
Polamalu Throwback
A cool Troy Polamalu throwback clip I wanted to share and one I’d never seen before. As posted by Steel City Star, this segment highlights the unique training Polamalu did with Marv Marinovich. Focusing on pliability instead of weight training, Polamalu credited Marinovich for salvaging his career after sustaining injuries at USC.
Polamalu wasn’t a beacon of great health in the NFL, but he played in 158 games during his Hall of Fame career with the Steelers. He can thank many people for that success but perhaps no one should get more credit than the Marinovich family.
Roman Wilson Workout
Just weeks before training camp, rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson is hard at work. He shared this Instagram story of him working with Gold Feet Global, a training program helping many of this year’s top rookies.
The video shows Wilson’s fast feet and working his releases off the line to beat tight coverage. That’s something he’ll see a lot more at the NFL level than he did at Michigan.