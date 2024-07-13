Depot After Dark: Steelers’ Innovative Defense, Gorscak Recalls First 40, Fields Strong Down The Middle

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Steelers Invent Quarters Defense

Ex-NFL quarterback Jim Everett tweeted out his story of playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1990 season. While the Rams didn’t have a strong team, they had an offense that could put up points. Through their first six games, they scored 30-plus three times and were coming off a 44-24 win the week before seeing Pittsburgh.

The Steelers wisely adjusted and shut Everett and the Rams down, 41-10. Everett explained the Steelers took away the seams by playing Cover 4, a quarters defense, with the safeties responsible for both of the hashes. That shut down the Rams’ game plan, Everett completing less than half his throws with no touchdowns and two picks.

On Monday night football in Oct 29th 1990 & we’re playing @RodWoodson26’s @steelers. We, @RamsNFL, were the best in the league at throwing seams either vs cover 3 or cover 2. The Steelers answer? Play quarters, cover 4. We had no answer for it that day &…Quarters defense was… — JimEverett.eth (@Jim_Everett) July 11, 2024

Thus, quarters defense was born (though those who know its history better than I do can verify the accuracy of his claim).

Gorscak Recalls First 40

Former Pittsburgh Steelers scout Mark Gorscak shared the story of him becoming the “starter” of the Combine’s 40-yard dash, the man in charge of explaining the rules, putting everyone through the dash, and whistling anyone who needs to restart.

You can read the couple of paragraphs he wrote below. After departing Pittsburgh last year, Gorscak has spent time working with Jim Nagy and the Senior Bowl.

My First Time as the Combine Starter pic.twitter.com/bLQt6HXH3U — Mark Gorscak (@gors55) July 12, 2024

Fields Strong Down The Middle

Analyst Warren Sharp shared 2023 data on the top QBs “passing between the numbers” with new Steelers quarterback Justin Fields finishing in the top half. He ranked 13th, finishing ahead of Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes.

Expected starter Russell Wilson finished 23rd on the list. The top spot when to new Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins, who Pittsburgh will see Week 1, while bringing up the rear in 36th-place was the New York Giants Daniel Jones.