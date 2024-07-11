Depot After Dark: Steelers Host Camp, Cool Combine Interview, Fields Ranks WRs

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 10.

Steelers Host Camp

This past weekend, the Steelers hosted a two-day camp for over 200 participants at St. Vincent College, home to where the team will hold training camp later this month.

Per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, WR Derek Moye, QB Charlie Batch, and LB Terence Garvin were among the former Steelers who helped run the event. Each camper even received tickets to an upcoming preseason game.

”Our coaches always talk to the kids about being grateful, working hard, and having respect,” said Joe Lofton, team football and fan development manager. “You hear kids talking about it on their way to the cars with their parents at the end of the day.”

Combine Interview

On the second episode of NFL Film’s offseason Hard Knocks featuring the New York Giants, the show offered a window into Combine interviews. The Giants met with top QBs in LSU’s Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Here’s a clip of head coach Brian Daboll asking Daniels to draw up a play, flip it, and repeat it back.

Ultimately, he asks what Daniels should do against a Cover 1 look, to which Daniels responds, “Throw a touchdown.”

“All right, I like that answer,” Daboll says with a laugh.

We’ll see what kind of depth the cameras capture and show when Hard Knocks covers the Steelers later this year.

Brian Daboll put Jayden Daniels to the test at the Combine. ✍️ New episode of #HardKnocks Offseason with the @Giants premieres tonight at 9pm ET on @StreamOnMax. #Giants100 pic.twitter.com/DMtyT8xVZV — NFL (@NFL) July 9, 2024

Fields Ranks WRs

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields was asked to rank his top receivers from Ohio State. He listed Marvin Harrison Jr. as No. 1 while Terry McLaurin snuck into the top five.

Justin Fields lists Terry Mclaurin as 1 of his top 5 WRs from Ohio State.#Commanders #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/AkYKHeLzZ2 — 𝒆𝒍𝒊… (@CMNDERS) July 10, 2024

We’re not sure if this video was taken recently, though it won’t change many things, even if it happens to be a year old. Fields and McLaurin will see each other in Week 10 when the Steelers and Commanders face off.