Depot After Dark: Steelers Historic Merch, 1933 Jerseys, 2024 Re-Draft

Your Depot After Dark for July 8.

Steelers Historic Merch

To celebrate the Pittsburgh Steelers’ birthday, officially purchased and founded this day 91 years ago, the Steelers Pro Shop is dropping a new line of Historic Collection merchandise. Shirts and hats to magnets, these honor the history of one of football’s top franchises. And I’m a sucker for anything old-school like this. If you’re the same, it’s worth checking out.

The Historic Collection just dropped ‼️ Shop Now ⤵️ — Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) July 8, 2024

1933 Throwback

Sticking with the theme of the Steelers’ birthday, Dave Bryan shared a throwback to the time Pittsburgh brought back their 1933 uniforms. In Week 3 of the 1994 season, the team wore the…colorful-looking jerseys in a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

No, they weren’t the most majestic-looking jerseys ever, but honoring history is always cool. They didn’t stop the team from beating the Colts, coming out on top 31-21. QB Neil O’Donnell outdueled Indy’s Jim Harbaugh, throwing two touchdowns, while RB Barry Foster handled the load on the ground. He carried the ball 31 times for 179 yards and one touchdown. FB John L. Williams and TE Eric Green caught O’Donnell’s touchdowns, while OLB Kevin Greene registered a pair of sacks.

2024 Re-Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft occurred less than three months ago. So, sure, let’s draft it again. That was the exercise Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder undertook. He gave the Steelers Georgia OT Amarius Mims with the 20th pick, dropping actual first-round selection OT Troy Fautanu to 25th.

In reality, Mims was off the board before Pittsburgh could turn in the card, selected 18th by the Cincinnati Bengals. Mims was seemingly on the Steelers’ radar throughout most of the pre-draft process, but it’s likely that had both been available, Pittsburgh still would’ve taken Fautanu.

In the re-draft, USC QB Caleb Williams still went No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears. In fact, much of this mock is the same because, again, the draft just happened.