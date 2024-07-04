Depot After Dark: Steelers Best Advice, Former NFL Player Arrested, D.C. Drafts Next?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Steelers Best Advice

A couple of Pittsburgh Steelers rookies are sharing the best advice they’ve ever received. In a video tweeted by the team’s Twitter/X account Wednesday, sixth-round DB Ryan Watts shared his answer.

“Don’t get comfortable, and don’t take anything for granted,” he said.

Watts won’t have time to be comfortable as he fights to make the 53-man roster. He’ll push for one of the final spots on the team, needing to impress on special teams to make a charge. He’s expected to make the transition from cornerback to safety.

First-round pick OT Troy Fautanu shared the best advice he’s gotten.

“Put your head down and keep working hard. It’s a cliché one, but it’s for real.”

Fautanu worked hard to become a first-round pick. Going from Nevada to Washington and now to Pittsburgh, he’ll work to crack the Steelers’ starting lineup in Week 1. Set to play right tackle, he’s reportedly going to battle Dan Moore Jr.

Former NFL Player Arrested

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Daniel Muir has been arrested on one count of obstruction of justice and one count of domestic battery. For several weeks, his 14-year-old son had gone missing with Muir and the son’s mother, Kristin, reportedly uncooperative with police.

The son was found safe on Wednesday at the Muir household.

Muir played in the NFL from 2007 to 2012, spending a majority of that time with the Colts. He appeared in 56 games, making 27 starts, and recording 128 total tackles. He had just 1.5 sacks but his full sack came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013 as a member of the Oakland Raiders. Which you can still find on our website, if you have that kind of time.

D.C. Drafts Next?

Washington, D.C. could be hosting the draft. At least, the other draft that doesn’t involve war rooms, not war times. On the heels of Pittsburgh being awarded the 2026 NFL Draft, the nation’s capital is in play to host the 2027 edition. According to multiple reports, including this one from CBS Sports, Washington D.C. is preparing to make a play to host the 2027 NFL Draft. It includes plans to place the main stage on 4th Avenue with events in the surrounding area, including the National Mall.

Other cities that could compete for the future location include Denver and Charlotte. Given how close Pittsburgh and D.C. are, the NFL may opt for a different region of the country in 2027, making it more likely a place like Denver is the league’s choice. But it seems D.C. will make a strong push to host it.