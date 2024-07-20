Depot After Dark: Roger Goodell Nearly A Panther, Derrick Henry’s Insane Cost, Freiermuth Camp

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 19.

Roger Goodell Nearly Went To Pitt

In an interview on Tim Green’s podcast, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed he nearly attended the University of Pittsburgh.

“I was just going to college,” Goodell told Tim and Troy Green. I thought seriously about going to Pitt. Jackie Sherrill recruited me.”

Sherrill served as the Panthers head coach from 1977-1981 before spending long stints at Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

A multi-sport star, Goodell said he opted against playing football due to a severe knee injury. Instead, he attended Washington & Jefferson before climbing up the NFL ranks. Check out the whole podcast below. Host Tim Green was a first round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 1986, playing in the league for eight seasons. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2018 and uses the podcast to discuss his diagnosis and awareness about the disease.

Derrick Henry Spends How Much?

It’s not cheap to stay in shape as an NFL running back. If you’re wondering how new Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry is still going strong despite his more than 2,000 professional carries (not to mention his college workload), it’s because Henry spends over $200,000 to keep his body right.

Per The Athletic via on3’s Suzanne Halliburton, Henry spares no expense to be at his best.

“The Athletic, in a story posted this week, said Henry spends an extra $240,000 a year on what it describes as “body maintenance.” This includes a personal chef, who prepares all the running back’s meals, that is when Henry decides to eat.”

James Harrison had a similar story, once saying he spends up to $600,000 a year on body work. It’s proof with the right work ethic and an unlimited wallet, you can hold off Father Time longer than others.

Pat Freiermuth Camp

Last weekend, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth held a youth football camp at Pine-Richland High School. Based on the photos he shared to his Instagram page, it was well-attended with each camper receiving a ‘Freiermuth 88’ T-Shirt.

As his caption notes, it’s the second camp he’s put together. Hopefully Freiermuth receives a long-term extension to keep holding camps for the local community going forward.