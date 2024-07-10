Depot After Dark: Payton Wilson Engaged, Throwback Webster Photo, NFL Name Change

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 9.

Payton Wilson Engaged

It’s been a good couple of months for Payton Wilson. Drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in April, he’s now soon to be a married man. The Steelers’ Twitter/X account shared photos of Wilson popping the question to fiancé Lilah.

Congratulations to Payton & Lilah on their engagement! 💍 pic.twitter.com/LViyzbAsG5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 9, 2024

Wilson will compete for playing time in the Steelers’ defense in 2024. His current role is unclear and will depend on how he performs in training camp and the preseason. But there’s plenty of promise and upside to him making an impact out of the gate.

Throwback Photo

Garrett Webster, son of the late Mike Webster, shared a classic Steelers throwback photo yesterday showing his father, Craig Wolfley, and Tunch Ilkin getting off a plane.

We’d love to know more of the backstory to the photo but a very cool snapshot of three great Steelers, including a Hall of Famer in Webster.

NFL Name Change

There’s no longer two Josh Allens in the AFC. Jacksonville Jaguars DE Josh Allen has changed his name to Joshua Hines-Allen. He shared a photo on his Twitter/X account explaining the reason for the change.

“I’ve always been a Hines and legacy is forever. Family is important to me,” Allen starts the video after announcing the change.

𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗵𝘂𝗮 𝗛𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀-𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻 Legacy is forever, and I'm proud to carry that tradition on the back of my jersey, following in the footsteps of my family, who have donned the Hines-Allen last name with so much pride and joy. pic.twitter.com/8wAaj2hhpS — Joshua Hines-Allen (@JoshHinesAllen) July 9, 2024

He cited his family of athletes who don the “Hines-Allen” surname, including his sister and WNBA player Myisha Hines-Allen and wanting to follow in their footsteps.

Allen went one step further and announced a fan event in September inviting those who have his old “Allen” jerseys to attend and presumably receive an updated jersey. The change is no small decision either. Per NFL rules, he’ll have to buy the remaining stock of his jerseys currently on sale.

This move will eliminate the confusion between Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.