Depot After Dark: Liverpool Inside Look, Smokey Robinson At Practice, Madden Ratings Revealed Soon

Your Depot After Dark for July 28.

LIVERPOOL INSIDE LOOK

While the Steelers have been away from Pittsburgh, a different kind of football was played at Acrisure Stadium. Liverpool FC played Real Betis a few days ago as part of its tour in the United States. Liverpool won the matchup 1-0, and now has released a video showing a lot of the behind the scenes of the game.

It’s a fun peek behind the curtain at a different sport being played at the Steelers’ stadium. It’s also strange to see the field dressed up for a soccer game, but based on the video, it seems like there was a good turnout. Maybe they’ll come back sometime in the future.

SMOKEY ROBINSON AT PRACTICE

For those of you who love R&B and soul music, you’ll love who the celebrity guest was at training camp today. Famous singer Smokey Robinson made an appearance at camp, and apparently, he’s a huge fan of the Steelers. Although he’s from Detroit, Robinson revealed in an interview with NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo that he’s always been a Steelers fan and that his wife is from Pittsburgh.

Robinson also spoke about how excited he was to meet Mike Tomlin.

“I’m a big fan of his,” Robinson said. “He’s accomplished so much and I’m so proud of him. I love him.”

“I had a dream come true today because I had the chance to meet Mike Tomlin in-person.”#Steelers fan Smokey Robinson joined @nflnetwork to talk about his fandom. pic.twitter.com/b9DBTOCczh — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 28, 2024

MADDEN RATINGS REVEALED SOON

It’s almost that time of year again. No, not football season, but Madden season. The NFL video game from EA Sports comes out in just a few weeks, and before then, the game will release the ratings of every player. It’s always a controversial process, with no one ever really happy. Players always believe they should be higher, and fans are never happy with where their favorite players are rated.

It looks like those numbers will be released tomorrow though, or at least some of them. In a new video from the game’s Twitter, cover athlete Christian McCaffrey guesses some of his ratings, obviously stating that all his attributes should be close to perfect. We’ll see tomorrow what frustrating decisions EA has made this year. It’s probably better to just stick to the new college football game anyway.