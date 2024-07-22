Depot After Dark: Kuntz Married, Holcomb Welcomes First Baby, Feel Old Yet?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 21.

Kuntz Married

We will probably be getting more photos from this in the coming hours or days, but Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz, who just launched his very own podcast, got married this weekend. Former Steelers FB Derek Watt posted a photo from Kuntz wedding on X. Kuntz signed a three-year extension with the Steelers—his hometown team—in March.

I guess the honeymoon will have to wait until next offseason as players report to training camp on Wednesday.

My Wedding Date 😍 Congrats to the Kuntz’s! pic.twitter.com/UxgLy3FFGi — Derek Watt (@DerekWatt34) July 21, 2024

Holcomb Welcomes First Baby

Cole Holcomb is working his way back from a major knee injury suffered last season. According to Mike Tomlin he is working to be ready for training camp which begins next week. We will see if he ultimately ends up on PUP or if he is indeed ready. Now he has more to play for. Holcomb and his wife welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month. A baby girl! Posted by the Steelers on X.

Congratulations to the Holcombs! 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/2SjfQzoGqD — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 21, 2024

Feel Old Yet?

DeMarcus Van Dyke was a cornerback for the Steelers in 2012 and 2013. Now, his son is starting to receive scholarship offers. The first one came from the University of Miami (Fl.). His father was the assistant director of recruiting there in 2019 and 2020, so maybe some pull for his son coming from his past connection there.

His father, who was on the Steelers, was initially drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He only played one season there before coming to Pittsburgh as a free agent. He appeared in a handful of games in Pittsburgh, but played defensive back and special teams.

Feel old yet?