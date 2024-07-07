Depot After Dark: Kendrick Green Health Update, Fields And Russ Side-By-Side, Rare Steelers TDs

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Kendrick Green Fully Healthy

After his season ended after just four games due to a right meniscus tear, former Pittsburgh Steelers OL Kendrick Green is healthy and ready to contribute for the Houston Texans this season. Speaking to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston at former Steelers WR Steven Sims’ football camp, Green said he’s made a full recovery.

“I feel great, ready to get after it, camp’s ten days away, ten and change, whatever it is, so I’m excited man. I feel great, best shape I’ve been in my whole life, so I’m ready to go.”

Green struggled during his time in Pittsburgh, but he looked solid in three starts for the Texans after the team acquired him via trade before the injury ended his season. Now that he’s fully healthy, Green will look to build off the momentum from last season and make an impact for Houston, who look to be Super Bowl contenders this season.

Comparing Wilson And Fields

A chart by FieldVision Sports comparing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields side-by-side paints an interesting picture of the two quarterbacks.

A side-by-side look at Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2023. Pretty similar from an overall numbers standpoint, but very different in how they got there. Who would you rather have in 2024? @steelers pic.twitter.com/m6xU3OPojv — Field Vision Sports (@FieldVisionMi) July 6, 2024

By EPA, both of them struggled last season, although despite being sacked often, neither of them lost much EPA due to sacks/runs. Wilson struggled throwing over the middle of the field, although he was one of the better intermediate passers in the league, while Fields looked good on deep balls and throwing over the middle of the field anywhere but on intermediate routes.

While both are obviously with a new team and a new offense, it’s interesting data to keep in mind as both vie to become Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback in 2024.

Rare Steelers’ Touchdowns

In looking for content in the dead of July, I stumbled upon a YouTube account run by Mark Huelsman that’s been posting rare Steelers touchdowns throughout the years. Take a look at this one, from Christmas Eve 2005, from Charlie Batch to Quincy Morgan to put the Steelers up 40 over the Cleveland Browns.

It’s a fun little trip down memory lane with touchdowns from the likes of R.J. Bowers, Baron Batch and John Clay. Shoutout to Huelsman for putting these out there as it’s something I think most Steelers’ fans can enjoy.