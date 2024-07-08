Depot After Dark: Justin Fields’ Physique, Russell Wilson Helps Out, NFL Network Cuts Continue

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 7.

Justin Fields’ Physique

A couple weeks ago, we saw Russell Wilson getting after it with his offseason workouts that included boxing, running sprints, and throwing to former teammate DK Metcalf. Now, we check in on Justin Fields’ impressive offseason physique as he took to instagram with a photo of himself next to his father as they flexed for the camera.

He looks to be in the best shape of his life. The quarterback position is bizarre when you consider Patrick Mahomes’ dad bod in comparison. Heck, even Justin Fields’ dad has less of a dad bod than Patrick Mahomes.

Justin Fields and his dad, who looks like he could play fullback. 🤣 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/tGbLkUy8g2 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 7, 2024

Russell Wilson Helps Out

Russell Wilson was the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2020, but he continues to invest in his communities and live out the embodiment of what that award represents. He hasn’t lived in Seattle for a few years now, but he returned to the area and helped with Seattle Children’s Hospital. He used to invest a lot of time, energy, and resources into that particular organization, so it is nice to see him return along with his wife, Ciara.

Earlier today, @ciara and @DangeRussWilson surprised patients and families at Seattle Children's before Ciara's performance at the Climate Pledge Arena. We are thankful for your continuous support and for making the time to bring joy to their day. pic.twitter.com/Fnu7MGvBwN — Seattle Children's (@seattlechildren) July 7, 2024

NFL Network Cuts Continue

The NFL Network seems to be in a bit of a transition or somewhat of a downward spiral, depending on how you look at it. A couple months ago, they cut NFL Total Access from their lineup of daily shows, and now they have seemingly canceled the Around the NFL podcast. Gregg Rosenthal posted a farewell tweet on X earlier today.

They have also moved on from multiple on-air talents, and continue to have a strange transition for Good Morning Football as they moved the show to Los Angeles. Around the NFL had over 1,600 episodes and ran for over 11 years. We probably won’t get any type of explanation, but hopefully they ramp up their efforts for new forms of content to replace the lost shows.