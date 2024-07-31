Depot After Dark: Guests At Training Camp, Former Steelers Visit, Team Bonding Over UNO

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 30.

GUESTS AT TRAINING CAMP

You never know who you’re going to see at training camp. Most of the time, it’s just former players who show up at practice. However, the occasional celebrity will make an appearance. Today’s practice included a handful of guests including Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, North Carolina Central University basketball coach LeVelle Moton, and current Mavericks head coach and former player Jason Kidd.

It isn’t every day that the NBA and the NFL cross over like this, but maybe Kidd and Harrison are Steelers fans. It seems the Steelers’ roster of celebrity fans is getting better and better though. Moton is also a close friend of Tomlin’s, and the two recently held “The Next Up” conference earlier this year. It’s a great collection of current day leaders.

Really appreciative to have some special guests/friends at practice today. Thanks to @RealJasonKidd, @NicoHarrisonGM and @LeVelleMoton for being around the last few days, sharing ideas and just talking ball. I love it. pic.twitter.com/WKxGYrd7ec — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) July 30, 2024

FORMER STEELERS VISIT

Those weren’t the only guests the Steelers had at training camp today. In a picture from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko, former Steelers running backs Rashard Mendenhall and Isaac Redman can be seen at today’s practice.

Mendenhall was with the Steelers from 2008-2012, and Redman was with the team from 2009-2013. Both players helped the Steelers reach Super Bowl XLV in 2010, although they lost that game and Mendenhall is not remembered fondly because of it. It’s good to see some more alumni return to interact with the team though.

A couple other guests at Steelers practice today: former backfield mates Rashard Mendenhall and Isaac Redman. pic.twitter.com/fOp5SRFi0d — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2024

TEAM BONDING OVER UNO

Being away at Saint Vincent College is an opportunity for the Steelers to get closer with their teammates. With so many new faces this year, there seems to be even more emphasis on the bonding process. Recently, in a video from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Russell Wilson said that some of the players play UNO when they hang out, and that they recently had a game go for an hour and a half.

Wilson said that it was a fun moment between teammates, and it’s better to hear about that than any kind of camp drama. Wilson said that rookie center Zach Frazier won the game, showcasing the 4.0 GPA he had in college. Hopefully Frazier can show just as much intelligence on the field.