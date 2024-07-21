Depot After Dark: Football In A Mall, Worst Weather Games, Former All-Pro Retiring

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for July 20.
AFL Championship Played In A Mall
Classify this one as an interesting choice. The Arena Football League’s title game between the Albany Firebirds and Billings Outlaws was played inside the American Dream in the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J.
Arena Football League’s Championship is being played inside the American Dream shopping mall and it’s quite the spectacle
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 19, 2024
Billings got the best of Albany, winning 46-41. It’s unknown if the players celebrated the victory at The Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park that is also located inside the mall, but dousing SpongeBob in champagne doesn’t sound like the worst way to celebrate a championship. Maybe the Arena League was onto something all along.
Mud Bowl Among Worst Weather Games
The Mud Bowl played between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins in a monsoon on Monday Night Football on November 26, 2007 was named the ninth-best worst weather game in NFL history by The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher. The weather was so bad that a punt got stuck right in the mud upon landing.
Arena Football League’s Championship is being played inside the American Dream shopping mall and it’s quite the spectacle
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 19, 2024
The Steelers won the game 3-0 at then-Heinz Field. There were just 22 first downs and 375 total yards of offense in the game, which was Joey Porter’s return to Pittsburgh after signing with the Dolphins. The Steelers got the win in some of the worst weather an NFL game has ever been played in.
Shaq Barrett Announces Retirement.
Former Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers EDGE rusher Shaquille Barrett announced his retirement today. Barrett had signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, but he informed Miami that he wanted to spend more time with his family, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Barrett posted on Instagram that he’s retiring and that it’s a decision that he’s been thinking about for awhile.
Here is the message that Shaquil Barrett just posted on IG: https://t.co/8njsOI9jj5 pic.twitter.com/HlaC4J9GWl
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2024
Barrett was a second-team All-Pro back in 2019 with Tampa Bay, when he registered 19.5 sacks. He’ll finish his career with 59 total sacks, also reaching double-digit sacks in 2021 when he had 10.