Depot After Dark: Duck Speaks Out, Belichick Joins Ryan Clark, Goodell Talks Lawsuit

Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 11.

Duck Quacks

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges made a request to the Steelers. Tweeting last night, he said the team should invite him and girlfriend/country music star Lainey Wilson to wave Terrible Towels ahead of a Steelers game.

“Guarantee win,” he tweeted.

Hodges said he’d love to do it against the Browns.

Steelers should have me and Lainey come wave the terrible towel before a game.. guarantee win. Preferably against Cleveland — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) July 11, 2024

That would make for the Steelers’ Week 14 game on Dec. 8. Your move, Pittsburgh.

Belichick Joins Clark

Bill Belichick won’t be a head coach this season, but he’s keeping close tabs on the NFL. Belichick announced a new job, joining Ryan Clark as an analyst on The CW’s “Inside The NFL,” a weekly segment interviewing players and breaking down each week’s top storylines.

‘I’m thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise,” Belichick said via NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Bill Belichick, the eight-time Super Bowl winning coach, joins Inside the NFL program on @TheCW with Ryan Clark, Chad Johnson and Chris Long. 'I'm thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise,' Belichick said in a statement — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 11, 2024

Clark was named host of the show last August. He will continue to serve as an analyst for ESPN and co-host of his popular The Pivot podcast. Getting Belichick on the show for that interview would be a lot of fun.

Derrick Henry Lifts

Despite turning 30 with a heavy career workload, new Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Shared by the NFL Twitter/X account, Henry posted video of going through an intense gym workout. It’s hardly his first and definitely not his last.

Henry will serve as the Ravens’ lead back this season. He signed a two-year deal with Baltimore early in the offseason. In 2023, he rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans. Henry has led the NFL in carries during the past two seasons.

Pittsburgh will face Baltimore in Weeks 11 and 16.

Goodell On Lawsuit

For the first time since the verdict ruled against the NFL in its Sunday Ticket lawsuit, commissioner Roger Goodell commented on the outcome. Speaking to CNBC Thursday morning, Goodell said he and the league “obviously disagree” with the outcome.

He noted it’s a “long process” aka, the league will appeal.

“We feel very strongly about our position, our policies, particularly on media,” calling Sunday Ticket a “complementary product.”

Roger Goodell discussed the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit in a CNBC interview from the Sun Valley Conference. "We obviously disagree with the jury verdict. We are committed to following the legal process. It's a long process." pic.twitter.com/Fwwo4OMPHS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 11, 2024

There is a post trial motion hearing set for July 31. Odds are strong this case will remain tied up in the courts for the next several years as the league looks to avoid paying a $14 billion-plus payout.