Depot After Dark: Another USA Loss, Rooney Honored By HOF, Nix Favorite To Start

USA Finishes 4th

We’ve been keeping up with the USA International Federation U19 football team. Unfortunately, things have gone from bad to worse. After losing badly to Japan to end a championship run, the USA couldn’t even finish on the podium. They fell to Austria 32-25 in the third-place game, a back-and-forth game where the USA came up just short.

Austria 🇦🇹 defeat the United States 🇺🇸 32-25 in a thriller to secure the Bronze Medal in the 2024 IFAF U20 World Championship. pic.twitter.com/w0JPSVhzUz — Int’l Fed of American Football (@IFAFMedia) June 30, 2024

Canada took home the title, beating Japan 20-9. The Canadians have won four of the last five tournaments. The USA’s last win occurred in 2014

Rooney Honored By Hall of Fame

Art Rooney Sr., The Chief and founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1933 (known as the Pittsburgh Pirates until 1940), will again be honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Celebrating the 60th anniversary of his and the Class of 1964, the group will be recognized in Canton this summer, according to a tweet by the Hall.

As we approach the 60th anniversary of its enshrinement, the Class of 1964 will again be honored in Canton this summer! Full story: https://t.co/U3zHoD1fRw pic.twitter.com/Hc6tPPLck6 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 1, 2024

The article doesn’t outline any official details about additional ways Rooney and the Hall will be honored again. He was part of the second Hall of Fame class, joining Clark Hinkle, Ed Healey, and four others. Under Rooney, the franchise weathered a tough first 35 years, surviving the Great Depression and World War II. In the 1970s, the team became a dynasty, winning four Super Bowls.

Nix Favorite To Start

When the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Denver and play the Broncos in Week 2, the odds are in favor of rookie Bo Nix being the quarterback on the other side. Draft Kings currently gives Nix the edge over veterans Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham to open the year as Denver’s starter. Per their odds via Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith, Nix is -400 to start. Wilson is second at +450, while Stidham is last at +650.

Denver drafted Nix 12th overall in April’s draft, the sixth quarterback taken in the first round, setting an NFL record. Wilson was traded from the New York Jets after failing as their franchise hopeful. Stidham is the incumbent who finished out the season with Russell Wilson on the bench.