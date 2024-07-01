Deconstructing The Steelers 2024 Roster: Inside-Looking-Out

Bringing back an exercise I did ahead of the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers season. With the team one month away from reporting to training camp, it’s worth taking inventory of the team’s 90-man roster (which, due to an international exemption, can and will become a 91-man roster soon enough) and offering a framework of the odds that each player makes the 53-man roster.

Continuing our deconstruction of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 90-man offseason roster. Getting closer to the top with the players who are inside the bubble for a spot on the initial 53-man group. As a reminder, these odds solely reflect making the 53, not the practice squad, and don’t take into account potential injuries.

STEELERS INSIDE-LOOKING-OUT (56%-75% CHANCE OF MAKING 53 MAN ROSTER)

OLB Jeremiah Moon – 75%

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk – 66%

OT Dylan Cook – 66%

WR Calvin Austin III – 60%

An extremely short list of names in this category despite the nearly 20-percent range we categorized the “inside-looking-out” to. It speaks to a roster that feels more settled than past years. Moon was smartly claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens during their playoff run. He’s raw as a pass rusher but has size, strength, and special teams value. I like his odds of capturing the No. 4 spot, beating out Kyron Johnson and David Perales.

I give Loudermilk a clear edge over DeMarvin Leal, whom I put one-third odds on. Loudermilk doesn’t possess the same athleticism and upside but is more technically sound, stronger, and better against the run. To finish out last season, Loudermilk consistently ran ahead of the team’s base end. His biggest obstacles are the light coming on for Leal and Dean Lowry’s presence. Lowry has a similar skill set, a run-first base right end, but is almost certain to make the team as a free agent on a two-year deal.

Cook will be an interesting name to watch this summer. His stock picked up steam after an impressive Friday Night Lights practice last summer. A converted college quarterback, Cook showed strength, athleticism, and relatively good technique for someone who hasn’t been playing offensive line for very long. Pittsburgh kept him on the 53 to avoid him being claimed off waivers. He’s shown promise but will have to continue working on his technique and sustaining his play from last year. If he can, there’s a chance he’ll become the Steelers’ swing tackle.

Austin is part of a muddied group of wide receivers, but he has the highest percentage of the “core four” fighting for a spot. Van Jefferson (51 percent), Quez Watkins (40 percent), and Scotty Miller (33 percent) are the others. But I give Austin the edge from a spring report that should be taken with a grain of salt but one that spoke well of Austin and his work ethic. He also offers value as a returner. Still, 60 percent keeps him far from safe to making the 53.