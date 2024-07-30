Darnell Washington Ready To ‘Go Out There And Smash Some People’ In Padded Practices

Today marked the beginning of the second week of training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers and also the first day that players put pads on. While players obviously aren’t going as hard as they would in a game, it’s still the first opportunity to see this new group really get physical. Some players on their roster are suited better for football with pads on as well, with their games predicated on physicality. Tight end Darnell Washington might be the player who benefits the most from pads being put on, though, given his massive size and frame.

In a recent interview from Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Washington was asked about his mindset toward the first padded practice of the year.

“You wake up, and you got pads, so you gotta go in with the mindset to just go out there and smash some people,” Washington said. “Move around, fly around, and compete.”

Darnell “Mount” Washington knew today was different – first padded practice of Steelers camp pic.twitter.com/Wc90WHA5Ex — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 30, 2024

Washington definitely smashed people today, at least according to a report from Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. Apparently, during the always tough backs on backers drill, Washington was handling the linebackers easily. That makes sense, though. The first thing anyone would notice about Washington is what a massive human being he is, standing at around 6’7” weighing north of 250 pounds. He’s a people-mover.

Darnell Washington just swatting LBs to side in back on backers. Not even sweating. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 30, 2024

That was a known factor in Washington’s game, though. There were never going to be worries about his ability to block in the NFL. The real test was always going to be whether he could develop as a receiving threat as well. With his large frame, he could make a perfect red-zone threat, but he didn’t seem ready for that role last year, having only seven catches on the year.

Now that he has a complete year in the NFL under his belt, though, maybe he’ll take a jump in that area. The Steelers might need him, too. They were already thin at receiver, and now it seems rookie Roman Wilson could be dealing with an injury. Starter Pat Freiermuth figures to have a big role in this offense, but Washington may have to step up as well.

Arthur Smith’s offense also features tight ends heavily, so Washington should receive more opportunities this year. Even if he doesn’t take a huge step in the receiving game, though, if he continues to develop into an elite blocker, he could be just as valuable to the Steelers. Smith’s offense is also very run-heavy, so having Washington act as essentially another offensive lineman could be just as important as any passes he could catch. He’s got the right mindset, though, and hopefully, fans will get to see a lot of Washington smashing players this year.