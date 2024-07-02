Darius Slay On Browns’ Amari Cooper: ‘They Need To Pay That Man That Money’

Amari Cooper could do worse than a Pro Bowl cornerback as his hype man, in this case, the Eagles’ Darius Slay. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver is pushing for a contract extension, and Slay believes he is more than deserving.

“I really be thinking he’s the most underappreciated receiver in the league”, Slay said of Cooper on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast. “I’m seeing right now that Cleveland don’t want to pay him, they need to pay that man that money”.

Slay certainly has the credentials to evaluate top wide receivers. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL in interceptions during his 2017 All-Pro season. He and Cooper have squared off five times over the years, during which Cooper caught 12 passes for 194 yards.

Cooper himself is a seven-time Pro Bowler, making his first with the Browns last year. In two seasons in Cleveland, he has caught 150 passes for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns. Most impressively, he has done so with great quarterback upheaval. He has played with Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, Jacoby Brissett, Joe Flacco, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson during that time—assuming I haven’t missed a name or two along the way.

But at the same time, Cooper is also 30 years old now, with nine seasons under his belt. The Browns are being cautious about the length of commitment, but not the finances, according to reports. They are willing to pay him a market-rate salary, but as of the latest update, only on a one-year extension.

The problem for the Browns is they have been unable to develop wide receiver talent. Even when using high draft picks at the position, they haven’t turned in a hit in a while. They know this as well as anybody, which is why they keep trading for them. They traded for Cooper in 2022, Elijah Moore in 2023, and Jerry Jeudy in 2024.

And on top of that, they signed Jeudy to a contract extension when they signed him. Cooper is a proven performer in difficult circumstances, but they don’t want to extend their commitment beyond 2025. In Cooper’s defense, wide receivers can certainly maintain effectiveness into their 30s.

And Amari Cooper doesn’t rely on his sheer speed and athleticism. Rather, he is a nuanced route runner who uses his technical skills to win. Such qualities are less subject to degradation over time due to age.

By and large, Cooper also hasn’t had many injury concerns, though he did miss the final two last year. He probably could have played in the finale, but the Browns had nothing at stake.

Another factor is Deshaun Watson. They are still strapped to him for the next three seasons, although the Denver Broncos bailed on Russell Wilson early. If the Browns remain committed to making Watson work, they better supply him with a reliable target like Cooper. Just ask Darius Slay.