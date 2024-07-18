‘Danny Smith Calls It The Expressway:’ Gunner Battle Key To Making Steelers Roster

So you want to make an NFL roster? If it’s not going to come as a starter on offense or defense, you better be a starter on special teams. For the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers, there’s at least two jobs up for grabs. But winning them is going to be messy. On the debut episode of his new podcast, Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz detailed how tough a job it is to be an NFL gunner, the widest players on the punt team tasked with being the first downfield to tackle the returner.

“That’s a dog fight,” Kuntz told co-hosts Vinnie Candelore and Tre Tipton. “The gunner position. You’ve got two guys out there that are like, ‘I want to kill you. You’re not making it past 10 yards.’ That’s one of the hardest positions in the league.”

As much focus as there’s been on the new kickoff rules and increased role of the coverage teams, gunners will still be worth their weight in gold. Having a competent punter is one thing, and the Steelers upgraded there by signing veteran Cameron Johnston. But punting is a unit, not a position, and the most important number is net average, the actual punt yardage minus the return. A great punt followed by a long return creates poor net and great field position for the opposing offense.

Like any other position, Kuntz pointed to the art of being a successful gunner. Having the right physical traits is helpful. Long, fast, the size and power to make a tackle. But technique is paramount to beat the block, often a double-team “vice” designed to slow up the gunner’s release.

“Pulling the arm through, swatting the hands, hand placement off the line,” Kuntz said. “Stuff where people are like, ‘He’s running down and making the tackle.’ No, he’s not. He just worked his ass off to get off the line and make that play.”

For Pittsburgh, its gunners of the last two years are playing elsewhere. CB James Pierre signed with the Washington Commanders while WR Miles Boykin took a deal with the New York Giants. That leaves two big voids and a true battle to impress special teams coordinator Danny Smith.

“It’s prideful, bro. You gotta be a dog. Danny Smith calls it the expressway,” Kuntz said.

At the time, we noted the path for someone to emerge and make the 53. Kuntz said to pay special attention to the second half of preseason games. While most players on the field aren’t stars and many of them will be cut, it’s the time those outside the bubble are charging hard to earn a spot. For Pittsburgh, that gunner battle will include CB Cory Trice Jr., CB Darius Rush, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, and several other candidates.

For those names and others, the key to making the 53 won’t just be through the coordinator on their side of the ball. It’ll come through Smith, who will need the best two gunners starting Week 1 against Atlanta. Though it isn’t as sexy as quarterback or wide receiver, the Steelers’ gunner fight might be the most intense battle of the summer.