Dan Moore Jr. Starting At LT To Open Camp, Troy Fautanu Second-Team RT

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting offensive line to open training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. is very similar to the offensive line the team had last season. The first-team offensive line is Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle, Isaac Seumalo at left guard, Nate Herbig at center, James Daniels at right guard and Broderick Jones at right tackle, per Alex Kozora.

Steelers initial O-Line on air in practice. Moore-Seumalo-Herbig-Daniels-Jones. Harris at RB. Jefferson and Pickens outside WR. Austin in slot. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 25, 2024

The only change there from how things ended last season is Nate Herbig at center. He replaces Mason Cole, whom the team released in February. Herbig will be in competition with second-round pick Zach Frazier for the starting center job throughout training camp.

Frazier was the second-team offensive line center, with Dylan Cook at left tackle, Mason McCormick at left guard, Spencer Anderson at right guard, and first-round pick Troy Fautanu at right tackle, per Kozora.

The thought heading into training camp was that Broderick Jones would be back at his natural left tackle spot with Fautanu and Moore competing on the right side. However, Moore, who’s struggled on the right side, is back at left tackle, while Fautanu will work to improve on the right side on the second team, a transition he said has been difficult.

2nd team O-Line on air: left to right. Cook-McCormick-Frazier-Anderson-Fautanu — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 25, 2024

It’ll be interesting to see how long this offensive line stays this way, especially with Broderick Jones at right tackle, as Omar Khan has said he wants Jones at his natural left tackle spot. During team drills, Fautanu did slide into the right tackle spot, moving Jones to the left side per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, a good sign to see that Fautanu and Moore may be splitting reps. In the coming days and weeks, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Fautanu continue to get more reps with the first team with Jones on the left side.

Steelers initial O-Line on air in practice. Moore-Seumalo-Herbig-Daniels-Jones. Harris at RB. Jefferson and Pickens outside WR. Austin in slot. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 25, 2024

Pittsburgh’s third-team offensive line consisted of Devery Hamilton at left tackle, Tyler Beach at left guard, Ryan McCollum at center, Joey Fisher at right guard and Anderson Hardy at right tackle, Kozora reported.

2nd team O-Line on air: left to right. Cook-McCormick-Frazier-Anderson-Fautanu — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 25, 2024

The offensive line improved with the additions of Fautanu, Frazier and McCormick through the draft. While Frazier and Fautanu could start Week 1, there’s no doubt that Mike Tomlin and Pat Meyer are going to make them earn their spot. It seems like if Fautanu can’t prove he can be a starting-caliber RT by Week 1, the Steelers will roll with Jones on the right side and Moore on the left. That probably isn’t ideal given they invested a first-round pick in Fautanu in order to move Jones back to left tackle and upgrade the line.

But it’s not a surprise that the line was configured this way to start camp. Neither Fautanu nor Frazier were going to be handed the job, and both need to prove they are capable of starting. The veterans are going to get the first crack with the first team, and Fautanu and Frazier will need to work to earn a starting job.