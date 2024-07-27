Craig Wolfley: Najee Harris Has Been More Involved In Passing Game Early In Camp

When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected RB Najee Harris in the 2021 NFL Draft one aspect of his game that was heavily talked about was his pass catching ability. Many people wondered if Harris could be like Le’Veon Bell and be a big threat in the passing game. Unfortunately, Harris has yet to be super effective in that area of the game, but that could change with this year under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

On the Steelers Wrap Up Show today, Craig Wolfley noted seeing Harris lined up as a receiver and stated that early in camp they have been using him as more than just a running back.

“You watch Najee in some of the offensive sets, they’re putting him out at wide receiver, they’re playing him out empty backfield, that sort of thing,” Wolfley said via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “I thought it was unusual this early in camp. Good to see that he’s in being involved in the passing game ’cause I think Najee’s got a lot to contribute.”

While Harris saw a lot work in the passing game his rookie year — he was one of QB Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite targets — his work in the receiving department took a big hit the past two years. In 2021, Harris was targeted 94 times and caught 74 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns. The past two seasons Harris combined for 91 targets, 70 receptions for 399 yards, and three touchdowns.

Part of the reason for Harris’ reduced production is the emergence of RB Jaylen Warren. Warren showcased great pass-blocking ability, leading to him becoming the third-down back and being used in passing situations more often than Harris. This, in turn, limited the opportunities for Harris to get the ball in the passing game.

Going off what Wolfley said, it seems Smith wants to re-establish Harris in the passing game. In his rookie season, Harris was very effective, and he even showed the ability to catch passes at Alabama. Harris is also a bigger body than Warren, and while Warren may be a better pass protector, Harris can certainly be effective using his larger frame when lined up as a wide receiver. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada did not utilize Harris in the receiving game often, so it will be interesting to see how Harris looks out wide under Smith if that does happen to be a formation this year.

Additionally, Harris will have a new quarterback this season. QB Russell Wilson, who is likely to be the starter come Week 1, should be the best QB Harris has had since Roethlisberger, and Harris is excited to play with Wilson.

With a new offensive coordinator and quarterback, it will be very interesting to see how the Steelers utilize their two running backs. Both Harris and Warren are really good and worthy of being starters. In my eyes, Harris got a little screwed over in the pass catching game.

Warren is a great player, but Harris has shown to be very effective as a receiver when healthy. Yet last year he was pretty much completely passed over for Warren. In 2023, Harris only saw 38 targets, while Warren saw 74. Both are great players and can be effective in the pass game. If Smith can find a nice balance between the two, he will be able to get the best out of both of them.