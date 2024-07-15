‘Cover Me:’ Former Steelers FB Carey Davis Talks Polamalu And Clark’s Unique Relationship

It was the perfect match at the perfect time under the perfect coach. That’s how Troy Polamalu, Ryan Clark, and Dick LeBeau helped bring a sixth Super Bowl to Pittsburgh. Polamalu had the generational athleticism to do anything on the football field. Clark had the savvy and the humility to let Polamalu be the star, playing the Robin to his Batman. LeBeau had the system, trust, and lack of ego to allow his players to thrive. For FB Carey Davis, he was thrilled just to watch it all happen.

Joining St. Louis’ 101 ESPN Monday morning, Davis reflected on Polamalu’s unique style and how he worked together with Clark.

“Ryan Clark, my guy. He’d be like, he tells me in the game, ‘RC, I see something, I’m going,'” Davis told the show. “And it might be Cover 2 where they’re both covering. ‘Cover me.’ Wait what? It’s Cover 2, Troy, you got this half. ‘Cover me, I’m going.’ And he would be right.”

Polamalu was an unpredictable player to offenses. Before the ball was snapped, he could line up anywhere. Deep half, deep middle, down near the box, over the center, threatening a blitz off the edge. After the ball was snapped, he could also end up anywhere. It was common to see him at the line before the snap and end up in the deep-half of the field, keeping quarterbacks, offensive lines, and coaching staffs on their toes throughout the game.

While Polamalu’s style looked freelancing, there was a method to his madness. Rarely did he actually abandon his assignment or leave teammates in the lurch. Polamalu’s incredible football IQ just kept him one step ahead.

“Troy was a player that studied more film than anybody I’ve ever seen. We’re playing cards, he’s studying film. He’s in the room with us, we’re playing cards, but he’s watching film. He could tell you down and distance what play was about to be called and what route was about to be run…Coach LeBeau, those two were so in sync with how they understood football.”

Davis served as the Steelers fullback from 2007-2009 while contributing on special teams. In their win over the Arizona Cardinals, he caught one pass for six yards and recorded one tackle. Despite his bigger build, the team also used him as a kick returner.

Polamalu struggled through his rookie year in 2003, one year before Pittsburgh brought LeBeau back as their defensive coordinator. Together, the two shined and Polamalu made the Pro Bowl in his first year under him. He’d go on to make seven more along with four All-Pro selections. While any coach benefits from a talent like his, LeBeau knew how to maximize it.

“Without Coach LeBeau, you might not have a great player like Troy Polamalu who was able to do all of the things he was able to do. You might have a coach that says, ‘you can’t do that, that’s not the defense. We don’t do that here.'”

LeBeau left his ego at the door, focusing on what was best for the players and the team. Sometimes that meant tough love and setting boundaries like reminding Brett Keisel of his role but it also meant letting a great player like Polamalu be great. LeBeau’s Fire Zone system was the perfect chaos umbrella to house him in.

It was a trio who played perfectly off each other. Complementing their strengths and weaknesses, coming together to be part of a legendary 2008 defenses that ended the year hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.