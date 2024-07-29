Carney: Three Storylines To Watch As Pads Come On In Steelers Training Camp

If the first four practices of training camp were any indication, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in for an exciting, drama-filled training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

That exciting training camp will heat up even further on Tuesday when the Steelers hit Chuck Noll Field for the first padded practice of training camp, which is always a date circled on the calendar for players, coaches, media, and fans.

For us here at Steelers Depot, the first padded practice of training camp is a big one. Anticipation and excitement are high. Football is truly back once the pads come on, and the evaluation process really goes into overdrive once the real reps start.

Knowing that, I have my sights set on three key storylines for when the pads come on.

1. DeMarvin Leal carrying hot start into padded practices

The evaluation process for trench players really can’t start until the pads come on. But during football in shorts and shoulder pads, Leal has looked impressive, making a bunch of plays in the backfield for the Steelers, flashing his speed and athleticism along the defensive line.

Leal had some positive buzz coming out of the spring, one that defensive line coach Karl Dunbar praised him for. Hitting the field early in training camp, Leal has carried that positive momentum over into the late summer, raising some eyebrows and generating some excitement as a potential key depth piece in the trenches for the Steelers.

While head coach Mike Tomlin wouldn’t read too much into Leal’s start during a media session, stating that things will start to take off from an evaluation standpoint once the pads come on, he did say that Leal has matured and is older and more experienced now.

So far in training camp, Leal has been one of the top-five performances through the first four days of practice for Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora. If he can keep it up with the pads on, he could really be a huge addition for the Steelers along the defensive line.

2. Rebuilt offensive line’s physicality in Arthur Smith’s system

Throughout the offseason, there were questions about the Steelers and their “identity” offensively. It seems pretty clear how the Steelers want to play offensively. They want to pound the rock with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren under Smith, take care of the football, utilize play-action passing, and hit some shots downfield, complementing a great defense.

To be able to play that style, much will fall onto the offensive line of the Steelers. This offseason, the Steelers completed their rebuild of the offensive line with the selections of rookies Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, and Mason McCormick in the first four rounds of the draft.

Following the haul in the draft, Tomlin stated that the Steelers wanted to “roll people” offensively. Well, let’s see it during training camp.

Broderick Jones, in his second year, along with veterans Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Dan Moore Jr., Nate Herbig, and the rest of the group, need to come out in pads and set the tone for the offense.

Yes, it’s a great defensive front they’ll be dealing with, but play with nastiness, bring that edge, set the tone for the offense, and set the tone for the season on how you plan on playing throughout the 2024 season. It starts in practice, period.

3. DeShon Elliott making his physical presence felt

When the Steelers signed DeShon Elliott to a two-year, $6 million deal, his experience, versatility, and, most importantly, his physicality were praised. Throughout his career, he’s been that hard-hitting, tone-setting safety with the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.

Now, he needs to do it in Pittsburgh.

It’s something he’s embraced since the day he was introduced to Pittsburgh, calling the Steelers “real football.” Elliott brings a hard-nosed, physical style to the safety position and embraces that style overall. It’s why he believes he’s a perfect fit for the Steelers.

He has to show it quickly in training camp and establish himself as the Steelers’ hard-hitting secondary presence, discouraging receivers from coming across the middle of the field and running backs and tight ends from in the flat.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin stated during minicamp that Elliott will “punish some ball carriers.” Time to show it in training camp and send a message, reminding the rest of the teams in the AFC North just what he brings to the table for the Black and Gold.