Cameron Heyward Putting Leadership On Display By Running To The Ball — Again

Effort is one of the biggest things that a player can control in football on a snap-by-snap basis.

To be a Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman, you better play with high effort, and display that by running to the football.

Former defensive line and assistant head coach John Mitchell, who retired ahead of the 2023 season after nearly 30 years with the team, preached that effort and intensity of running to the football throughout his tenure. He brought an old-school style that brought the best out in his players. He taught them to be technical and strong, and anyone who played under Mitchell had to run to the football.

Entering Year 14 of his NFL career, team captain and defensive end Cameron Heyward is a clear example of upholding that standard.

Effort has never been an issue for Heyward, and he put that on display again Saturday on Day 3 of training camp practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, Heyward sprinted 40 yards down the field on a play to get to backup running back La’Mical Perine on a screen pass.

“Cam Heyward is 35 years old and coming off two groin surgeries that cost him a large portion of last year. But if you think the veteran is going to take it easy in his 14th training camp, think again,” Kaboly writes of Heyward’s display Saturday in Latrobe. “Heyward is seeking a contract extension and yet was chasing Perine 40 yards down the field on a screen pass Saturday. And yes, he was step-for-step with the 26-year-old.”

That might not seem all that big of a deal, but for a guy coming off of a serious groin injury last season that saw him undergo one surgery during the season and then one after the season to clean things up, that’s a huge deal overall.

Upon his return from surgery last season, Heyward’s mobility was severely limited. He simply wasn’t the same guy, able to move around and make plays in space like that. Though he played his tail off, he wasn’t able to make those high-effort plays down the stretch last season.

Getting the chance to do that Saturday, Heyward showed his mobility and his health in the process, running step for step with Perine.

Coming into training camp, Heyward was eager to prove to the doubters that he is still the same dominant, top-five defensive lineman in football, all while wanting a new contract to remain a Steeler for life. Saturday’s high-effort play was a great step in the right direction in that process of proving his health and abilities in his 14th season.

That type of play is one he’s put on display time and time again.

While he’s in a contract dispute with the Steelers, Heyward told reporters Friday that he’s focusing on controlling what he can control, and right now, that includes effort and intensity. The team captain appears to be in a great spot currently in that aspect and should only continue to show that throughout training camp. In the process, he will impact younger defensive linemen, too, setting the standard of what it means to be a defensive lineman in Pittsburgh.