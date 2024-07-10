Cameron Heyward Named A Top-Ten Interior Defensive Lineman: ‘One Of The League’s Best’ When Healthy

Cameron Heyward is undoubtedly still one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL despite being 35 years old. It’s just a matter of where he ranks on the list that’s up for debate. While he missed the top 10 in ESPN’s survey of scouts, executives and coaches yesterday, Heyward came in at No. 8 on Tyler Sullivan’s list of the NFL’s top interior defensive linemen.

“The elder statesman of the group, Heyward continues to be among the top players at his position even as he gears up for his age-35 season. His 2023 season was limited to 11 games due to a groin injury he suffered in Week 1, but we’re still keeping him inside the top 10 due to his résumé. When healthy, he’s capable of posting double-digit sacks along the interior, which he did the previous two seasons before 2023. So long as he can remain on the field, he’s one of the league’s best,” Sullivan wrote.

Heyward’s injury-plagued 2023 could be cause for him to fall down the list. He didn’t have the same pass-rush juice last season, although he maintained his strength and was Pittsburgh’s best run defender. With Heyward healthy, Sullivan is right that he’s someone who can push for double-digit sacks, which is hugely important given Pittsburgh’s ability to generate a pass rush from the edges with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Having that extra guy who can rush the passer on the interior is becoming more and more important in today’s game, and Heyward is certainly capable of doing so for Pittsburgh. The question becomes whether 2024 will be the last season he’s that guy for the Steelers. His contract is up following the season and he’s looking for an extension. If he doesn’t get one ahead of this season, the chance of 2024 being his last year in the Black and Gold is a real one.

The Heyward contract situation is one of the bigger off-field storylines for the Steelers this offseason, but if Heyward can get back to who he was on the field pre-injury, the team is going to want to keep him around and likely will pony up to get it done. He’s an important piece for Pittsburgh’s defensive line and can also be a mentor for some of the Steelers’ younger defensive linemen, especially Keeanu Benton as they look to develop him into the future of Pittsburgh’s defensive line.

If Heyward can return to form on the field this season, Pittsburgh’s defense will be one of the best in the league yet again and could reach elite status, especially with the addition of LB Patrick Queen. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch that unit this season.