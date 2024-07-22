Cam Heyward Ranked 98th In 2024 NFL Top 100 List

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward remained in the NFL’s list of Top 100 players for 2024, though this year, it was just barely. Heyward ranked 98th on the annual list, down from his 45th place finish a year ago.

The reason for the drop off is obvious. Heyward endured a difficult 2023 season, partially tearing his groin in training camp before fully tearing it in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. The injury and ensuing surgery caused him to miss half the season, and even when he returned in Week 9, he was far from 100 percent.

Heyward finished the year with 33 tackles (6 for a loss), 3 QB hits, and 2 sacks. Despite the injury and questions about his age, veterans of the game understand how tough he is to block.

“OG, he’s still doing it,” said Carolina Panthers DT Derrick Brown. “Still doing it at the same level. It’s crazy.”

It’s the eighth time Heyward has been voted to the NFL’s Top 100 but his lowest ranking ever on the list and worst finish since being unranked in 2017. Here are his year-by-year finishes.

2023 – 45th

2022 – 42nd

2021 – 57th

2020 – 84th

2019 – 88th

2018 – 48th

2017 – Unranked

2016 – 88th

In the video, Minkah Fitzpatrick praised Heyward for his play on the field and character off it.

“He’s a consistent force for us in the run game, in the pass game. He’s a leader on our team. He’s a great dude, a great man.”

It’s been a year of accolades for Heyward, honored as the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner in February. It was his first time taking home the award after years as the team’s nominee.

While Heyward is probably honored to still appear on the Top 100 list as potentially the oldest non-specialist, he’s still one to have a chip on his shoulder to any ranking he doesn’t think is high enough. He enters 2024 with plenty to prove, still convinced he can play at a high level. Heyward is also entering a contract year with no reported movement on reaching an extension. If one isn’t agreed to by the start of the regular season, he’ll enter the offseason a pending free agent for the first time. Heyward has remained adamant he wants to play three more seasons, through the 2022 season.

A six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Heyward was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He’s started 159 games, making 647 tackles and 80.5 sacks. His sacks are tied with James Harrison for second in franchise history.

The NFL is slowly revealing its Top 100 players throughout the summer. Today’s edition showed 81-100, Heyward the only Steeler to make the list. T.J. Watt is certain to appear on the higher-end of it after ranking 27th in 2023. We’ll see if FS Minkah Fitzpatrick shows up after placing 18th a year ago, though his own injury-marred season will certainly drop any spot on the list.

The full list of players 81-100 can be seen below.