‘Calvin Austin’s Been Amazing All Offseason:’ Russell Wilson Hypes Up Third-Year WR

If you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers receiver fighting for a spot and role in the offense, you want QB Russell Wilson in your corner. By the sounds of things, Wilson is in Calvin Austin III’s corner. Speaking with reporters on the team’s training camp report date, Wilson talked about Austin’s progression this spring and summer.

“I think Calvin Austin’s been amazing all offseason,” Wilson said in audio played on 93.7 The Fan. “Just watching his speed, his ability to get in and out of routes.”

In fairness and in full context, Wilson went up and down the Steelers’ depth chart to heap praise on each player. He talked about George Pickens’ talent, Van Jefferson’s “due diligence” and the good reps he got this offseason with the likes of Scotty Miller and rookie Roman Wilson.

But it’s Austin who has received the most amount of buzz since OTAs. First, it was new wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni – a man known for his tough love and honest answers – complimenting Austin for his progress and work ethic.

“It’s been really fun to watch,” Azzanni said in June. “He’s a worker, he’s intentful, he’s urgent. He wants to be coached. You can see it.”

Calvin Austin was one of several wide receivers to train with Wilson and the rest of the Steelers’ quarterbacks in San Diego earlier this month. Speaking about those sessions last week, Austin said Wilson compared him to Tyler Lockett, the trusty Seahawks receiver Wilson threw to for years. It’s an apt comparison for Austin, who modeled his game after Lockett long before Wilson was signed.

Heading into the team’s first practice Thursday, it appears Austin has an initial leg up. However, impressing during the spring and impressing during the fall are two different things. Austin will have to keep performing well once the pads come on, showing he can make plays within the entire route tree instead of just vertically.

He’ll also need to make tougher combat catches than what he’s shown in the past. With multiple drops, Austin had a tough first practice of camp last year so he’ll look to get off to a quicker start. We’ll be at practice to cover Thursday’s action.