Calvin Austin III Quick To Impress With His Speed – Now He Must Do It When It Counts

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III is going into his third NFL season, and it’s high time for him to step up. He has repeatedly impressed people with his speed, including new teammates, but he already knows being fast is not enough. Even considering he spent his rookie season on the Reserve/Injured List, his highlight reel is disappointingly short.

The Steelers used a fourth-round pick on Calvin Austin III out of Memphis in 2022. Impressed by his 4.32-second 40 time, they overlooked his small frame and saw in him a playmaker. So far, he has one major play, a 72-yard touchdown early last season.

Unfortunately for him, that was not a sign of things to come. Over the next 14 games, Austin caught eight passes for 61 yards, with 10 rushes for 59 and a touchdown. Granted, the Steelers only gave him so many opportunities, especially once the receiving room got healthy.

But the writing is on the wall, and it is time for him to step into the spotlight if he ever will. Most players make something of themselves by their third season, and Austin is in a thin position group. If he can’t make headway against Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, then he is never going to be a starter.

Last year, Austin impressed Patrick Peterson with his speed after the veteran cornerback joined the Steelers in free agency. He similarly impressed QB Russell Wilson earlier this year after he signed with the team.

But lots of players have looked fast in practice in the NFL before. The Steelers have had their share of such players in the past, such as Dri Archer, another diminutive presence. If Austin wants more out of his career than that, then this is the year he needs to take the next step.

He needs to start by building a connection with Wilson and Justin Fields on the deep ball because that is going to be his bread and butter. While his role as punt returner provides him a safety net, Austin doesn’t want to sit on the bench offensively.

George Pickens is the only accomplished wide receiver on the roster, the Steelers having traded Diontae Johnson. Austin is the only other receiver returning from last year’s 53-man roster, though Marquez Callaway was on the practice squad. They added Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, and Scotty Miller on Veteran Salary Benefit deals in free agency.

One can make arguments and excuses for Austin, surely. Former Steelers QB Kenny Pickett couldn’t connect with him and cater to his route tree, for example. As some have suggested, former Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada didn’t know how to use him.

But we have seen this offseason show from Calvin Austin III before. He is one of the stars of the spring, but he needs to light up the sky in September and beyond, too. Otherwise, they can find somebody else to return punts, like Cordarrelle Patterson.