Calvin Austin III Hopeful To Add Kick-Return Duties To His Job Description

Cordarrelle Patterson will obviously be one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ kick returners. Arguably the greatest returner ever, no one in NFL history has more kick-return scores than his nine. But new NFL rules mandate two players align in the “landing zone,” meaning Patterson needs a partner. WR Calvin Austin III hopes it’s him.

Appearing on ESPN’s 92.9 Jason & John show Friday, Austin said he might add kick returns alongside his punt-return duties.

“I think there’s a chance I will,” Austin told the show when asked if he’ll return kicks.

In many ways, kick returns now function more like a punt. Gone are the long build-up sprints of the coverage team racing downfield. Instead, the space has been reduced to limit the number of big hits and head injuries. While returners will still get a head start, no one can move until they field the ball or it hits the ground, the skill set might change. Teams may value quickness and the ability to make one guy miss as opposed to someone who has long speed to burst through the hole.

Pittsburgh’s offseason has focused heavily on special teams. Patterson was signed in immediate response to the kickoff rule change, the Steelers nabbed a top veteran punter in Cameron Johnston, and this week they signed LB Tyler Matakevich, who will be a core special teamer should he make the roster.

Austin has been a punt returner throughout his career and served as Pittsburgh’s starter a season ago. He finished 2023 with 29 returns, averaging 8.6 yards per try. The production wasn’t anything special, but a couple of unnecessary penalties negated long returns and hurt his average. In college at Memphis, Austin housed two punt returns, including a wild score against Mississippi State. Kick returns aren’t in his wheelhouse, never recording one in college, but the Steelers could give him a look this summer.

A team-first player eager to increase his roles and value, Austin will do whatever it takes to help the team.

“I think any chance you get more opportunity to have the ball in your hands in space, I think that’s gonna be a great rule. Specifically for me,” he said.

Besides Patterson, there’s no clear No. 2 to put back there. WR Quez Watkins has a light background there while using a RB like Jaylen Warren would be interesting but untested. Whoever is opposite Patterson might see plenty of action. Given Patterson’s resume, teams probably won’t want to kick it anywhere near his air space, willing to take their chances with the other guy if they don’t want to boot it out for a touchback now that those come out to the 30-yard line.