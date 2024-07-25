Calf Issue Reason Russell Wilson Did Not Practice, Per Mike Tomlin

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson did not practice during the team’s first training camp practice on Thursday because he woke up with a calf issue, per TribLive’s Joe Rutter.

Russell Wilson woke up with a calf issue which is why he did not practice. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 25, 2024

Mike Tomlin told reporters that Wilson wanted to practice, but the coaches made the decision to sit him on Day 1, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. With Wilson being 35 years old, it makes sense to let him rest rather than force it for the first practice, especially given that the Steelers still do not have pads on.

Mike Tomlin says Russell Wilson woke up this morning with calf tightness, and it was a coaches decision to sit him today and create “short-term misery” for Wilson. Tomlin says Wilson wanted to practice this morning, but he held him out. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 25, 2024

The injury doesn’t sound like a cause for concern for Wilson, as he was throwing after practice, and if he wanted to participate, it’s clear the injury isn’t very severe. We’ll see if Wilson sees the field tomorrow or this weekend, but with him dealing with a tight calf, Justin Fields received first-team reps for the Steelers. If Wilson remains out, that will continue to be the case.

While Wilson is new to the Steelers, he spent much of the offseason working out with his teammates, gathering a group together in San Diego to train. That makes it less imperative that he’s on the field, especially given he’s already gone through OTAs and minicamp with the team as well. Still, an injury is something to monitor, especially since a calf injury can continue to be bothersome. However, it doesn’t seem as if this will be a major issue for the Steelers or Wilson going forward.