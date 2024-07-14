Bleacher Report Predicts WR Van Jefferson To Bust With Steelers: ‘The Risk Is Apparent’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of one of their offseason wide receiver additions to step up and play a big role in the offense this season. They added veteran WRs Quez Watkins, Van Jefferson, and Scotty Miller this offseason, and one of them could end up playing a significant role with no clear option opposite George Pickens.

Jefferson has the best track record of the three, with 113 receptions for 1,600 yards and ten touchdowns over his four seasons in the NFL so far. He is also a different mold from the other two undersized, speedy receivers. At 6-1, 200 pounds, Jefferson is noticeably bigger than many of the other depth receiver options on the 90-man roster.

Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon isn’t buying his potential for a breakout season in Pittsburgh. He named Jefferson to his list of every team’s biggest busts for the 2024 season.

“Van Jefferson put together a solid [2021] campaign on the Los Angeles Rams, tallying 802 yards and six touchdowns,” Kenyon wrote. “Otherwise, though, he’s totaled 798 yards in three seasons. Pittsburgh, as currently constructed, is counting on Jefferson to hold a significant role. The risk is apparent.”

A little over half of his career receiving yards and touchdowns came in 2021 with the Rams as they made a run all the way to the Super Bowl. He chipped in another nine receptions for 102 yards in the playoffs that season working with Matthew Stafford. When everything was on the line in the Super Bowl, he received a surprisingly high eight targets, catching four of them for 23 yards.

He also worked with Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons for 12 games last season but only managed 12 receptions on 28 targets for 101 yards and zero touchdowns. It is reasonable to assume that Smith wanted Jefferson to be signed to the Steelers after their experience together in Atlanta, but he wasn’t used significantly.

To imply a “bust” for Jefferson means that there were high expectations, and I am not sure that is the case here. However, given the lack of a clear WR2 on the roster, he does have an opportunity to recapture some of his 2021 production. The Steelers figure to be a run-first offense, so his bigger body could get him on the field as a blocker over some of the more diminutive receivers the Steelers have signed.

Alex Kozora wrote up a great film room breakdown of what he does (and doesn’t) bring to the Steelers back when he was signed. For what it’s worth, Jefferson told Teresa Varley via Steelers.com that he believes he has a 1,000-yard season in him.