Bills Game Planned For Miles Killebrew When Playing Steelers, Tyler Matakevich Says

Miles Killebrew is a problem for other teams, even if many fans don’t pay attention to his avenue of play. At this point in his career, he is almost strictly a special teams ace, but he is one of the best in the game. In fact, Pittsburgh Steelers LB Tyler Matakevich said he always called attention to him with the Buffalo Bills.

“Every time you turn on the special teams film and you watch the Steelers’ punt rush, you know he’s coming”, Matakevich said of Killebrew, via the team’s YouTube channel. “Every year since I left, we played the Steelers every year. Every week I would just be telling [the guys], ‘Hey, 28 is coming. We gotta go’”.

A former fourth-round pick by the Detroit Lions, Miles Killebrew is entering his ninth NFL season. While he has played 757 defensive snaps, he is now up to 2,573 on special teams. Since joining the Steelers three years ago, he has logged 944 snaps on special teams.

Killebrew also made an immediate impact, which Matakevich recalls well. “He blocked one against us”, he said, recalling Killebrew’s blocked punt in the 2021 opener against the Bills, which Ulysees Gilbert III returned for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Film Room: Breaking down Miles Killebrew's punt block. Like a defense, this is all about confusing the Bills' protection. Johnson/Allen/Killebrew twist and Killebrew gets free up the A gap.https://t.co/d4BBdWJ2G1 pic.twitter.com/TqhyI6BKRP — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 13, 2021

Since that game, Killebrew has gotten his hands on a few more punts for either a complete or partial block. He has become one of the best in the league in rushing the punter, reflected in his first-team All-Pro nod for the 2023 season, the first of his career.

Steelers fans of an age should recall that Tyler Matakevich was previously their special teams ace as well. He got his hands on a couple of punts, including one recovered for a touchdown, during his four years here. I recall a game in which he recorded a pass defensed on a fake punt against the Minnesota Vikings, too.

First off, hats off to @44_Matakevich for knifing through middle of line to block punt, but how in the world did this stay in bounds?? pic.twitter.com/6560sykaqu — Jimmy (@Dorkewicz) September 11, 2017

Even with Killebrew, the Steelers opted to bring Matakevich back this offseason after four years with the Buffalo Bills. With the new kickoff rule, they wanted to shore up their bases, and the two are eager to work together.

“I’m so excited. I hit him up right away once they signed me, just telling him. ‘I can’t wait to work with you’”, Matakevich said about playing with Killebrew. These are two of the most serious people about special teams on the face of the earth. And now they’re comparing notes and challenging each other, racing to the punter for the Steelers.

Although he is on a Veteran Salary Benefit deal, Matakevich has already earned his money as a special teamer. The Steelers are paying a comparative premium for Miles Killebrew, which he has rewarded through his play. He signed a two-year deal worth $6.5 million earlier this year. But if he helps give them an edge, with Matakevich next to him, it is a worthy investment.