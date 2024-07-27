Beanie Bishop Not Lacking For Confidence: ‘I Can Run With All Of The Guys In The League’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping Beanie Bishop Jr. is their next diamond in the rough. Just two years after unearthing RB Jaylen Warren as a college free agent, they would love the rookie cornerback to break out with similar success.

While the Steelers signed Cameron Sutton to play the slot, he will serve an eight-game suspension to start the season. In the early days of training camp, it looks like they are giving Bishop the first crack at filling in there. Assuming he does, it could prove an audition for a larger role—which he believes he can handle and then some.

“I know that I can run with all of the guys in the league”, Bishop said via the team’s YouTube. “It’s just about winning at the line and playing to my leverage and playing to my help. The vets have made me very comfortable within the defense, making things easy for me so I can just go out there and play”.

A college free agent rookie out of West Virginia, Beanie Bishop Jr. signed with the Steelers following the 2024 NFL Draft after receiving a $25,000 signing bonus. He knew when he signed that they had an opening in the starting lineup, and now he’s coming for it. Having the opportunity to run with the starters has only fueled his confidence in his abilities.

“It’s done a lot. I was just out there playing free with guys like Minkah [Fitzpatrick], DeShon [Elliott], and Joey [Porter Jr.]. Those guys are just making calls and making me comfortable, so I don’t really have to think so much and just go out there and be able to play”, Bishop told reporters.

His small stature and lack of extensive big-school college experience worked against him in the draft, but Bishop’s tape tells the story of a guy who can hold his own. You can’t play at 5-9 without running into some issues, but you can cover your bases. The good ones learn how to play the pocket in coverage and master leverage against the run.

Since allowing Mike Hilton to leave in free agency, the Steelers have struggled to find a long-term slot option. They first replaced him with Arthur Maulet for two seasons, turning to Chandon Sullivan last year. Maulet has since caught on in Baltimore, though Sullivan remains unsigned. If Bishop continues to impress, he will probably stay that way.

The Steelers will also get looks at other options like Grayland Arnold and Josiah Scott. But you’d have to think their hope is that Beanie Bishop comes in and makes that conversation rhetorical. He still has a long way to go before he proves anything, but he’s off to a good start.