Beanie Bishop Jr. ‘Coming To Compete’ For Starting Slot Cornerback Job

There are several battles to watch during Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Offensive line, wide receiver, and perhaps most importantly slot cornerback.

Out is the motley crew of Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan and in is a new cast of characters vying for the position. Perhaps one of the favorites for the position is undrafted free agent Beanie Bishop Jr.

The nickelback from the University of West Virginia joined the team with eyes focused on grabbing that starting role. Now, with training camp in full swing, Bishop still remains fixed on the task at hand.

“I mean, I’m trying to take advantage of all the reps that I get,” Bishop said in a video posted by YardBarker’s Aaron Becker on X. “You know, every day I’m coming to compete for a spot just like everyone else. I just want to be able to take the most advantage of it.”

— Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) July 26, 2024

Bishop was a game changer for the Mountaineers. A consensus All-American in 2023, Bishop led the nation in passes defended and pass breakups. He was also second in forced incompletions and 19th in interceptions, logging four on the year. Most importantly for the Steelers nickel cornerback, Bishop is a willing tackler, finishing third on his team in that category.

In short, no pun intended, Bishop went undrafted due to his size. Listed at 5-9, 182 pounds, he is limited to a slot position due to his stature. He does make up for his measurements with his athletic ability clocking a 4.39 40-yard dash and a 4.15 20-yard shuttle at the Big 12 Pro Day.

Bishop’s athletic success and college success seems to have followed him to the Steelers as well, seeing first-team reps already at slot cornerback.

Still, the position is far from his with Tomlin pumping the brakes on him earning early starting reps.

“I wouldn’t over analyze that, guys,” Tomlin said in a video posted by Steelers Live on X. “Be careful there.”

The biggest looming threat for Bishop for the position is Cameron Sutton, a former Steeler rejoining the team after being released by the Lions. Bishop isn’t running from the challenge, however, playing with a chip on his shoulder at all times. Sutton will serve an eight-game suspension to start the season, giving the Bishop an early edge at the position.

While the battle is far from over, it’s good to see Bishop put his best foot forward for the starting slot cornerback gig.