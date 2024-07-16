Batko: Week 1 Game In Arthur Smith’s Return To Atlanta Will ‘Set Tone’ For Steelers’ Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers start training camp next week, which means fall is just around the corner, and with it the beginning of the NFL season. An eventful offseason leaves Steelers fans with much to look forward to in 2024, such as a new offensive scheme under OC Arthur Smith, and the quarterback competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. The Steelers have one of the strangest schedules in 2024, with lots of difficult matchups particularly in the second half of the season.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko, on his weekly Chipped Ham and Football podcast, ranked the biggest games on the Steelers’ schedule alongside WPXI-TV’s Jenna Harner. They selected Week 1 versus the Falcons and Week 3 versus the Chargers as the two most anticipated games.
“This year in particular, because of how grueling the stretch run is going to be…I think [Week 1] going to set the tone for the rest of the season,” said Batko. “More than anything, it’s the first chance to see Arthur Smith as the offensive coordinator. It’s the first chance to see Russell Wilson as this team’s starting quarterback. Hope springs eternal with that first game.”
It seems like an obvious answer to list the first game on the schedule, as well as the home opener, as the two most anticipated games in the Steeler’s season. As it is every year, the build-up before Week 1 allows NFL fans to run through every wild hypothetical regarding their team’s success, only to have it instantly torn down in the first few weeks.
The Steelers’ opener against the 49ers belongs in this category. Months of Kenny Pickett breakout-season hype resulted in a 30-7 loss in Week 1 captured by this embarrassing statistic, showing the Steelers with just one yard of total offense late in the second quarter.
This year, the opener against the Falcons carries even more weight than usual. For starters, Arthur Smith is debuting as OC against the team that fired him as head coach. The revenge narrative is juicy, as two abysmal offenses from last season aim to prove whether Arthur Smith is the problem.
Additionally, Russell Wilson will be under-center for the first time in the Black and Gold. Reports from OTAs praised Wilson’s deep ball, claiming he looks as strong as ever this offseason. The first installment of the Wilson/Fields saga begins when the Steelers face the Falcons in Week 1.
On top of those compelling factors, Batko points out how Week 1 will set the tone for the rest of the season, considering how brutal the second half of the Steelers’ schedule is. Week 1, and Week 3 for that matter against the Chargers, feature early-season games against teams in fringe playoff territory, likely competing for Wild Card spots. These games aren’t must-wins for the Steelers, but the margin for error in the first few weeks of the season will be razor thin. Beating the Falcons and the Chargers would prove that the Steelers are a legitimate playoff contender and a threat to win the AFC North.
Since the Steelers play all six division games after their Week 9 bye, they can’t afford to drop many games in the first eight weeks (not to mention they also have to play the Chiefs and Eagles in December). The season-opener against the Falcons will set the tone for the new-look Steelers. It will send a message – whether good or bad – to the rest of the NFL. The Steelers can’t put up a dud like they did last year against the 49ers. They’ll need to showcase their improved offense, demonstrate growth on both sides of the ball with their new additions, and compete with both the Falcons in the season opener and the Chargers in the home opener.
Until then, let’s continue to indulge in our Super Bowl fantasies as we wait for all the magic and all the heartbreak to come in less than two months, when the 2024 NFL season kicks off.