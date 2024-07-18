Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind. Programming note that the next couple of weeks won’t have the normal Thursday 2:30 PM/EST start time. This time one week from now, we’ll be getting back from the first day of training camp. I’ll try to post mailbags on off days or perhaps later in the day so keep your eyes peeled.

To your questions!

RASTA: Your WR Big Swing Theory Alex?

Alex: I’m on record believing the Steelers No. 2 receiver isn’t currently on this roster. I can’t tell you for sure it’ll be a “big swing” and I’ve pointed to Courtland Sutton was the most plausible name for Pittsburgh to go after. But I’m not taking anything off the table, either. I know this team wants an upgrade. They’ve been searching. This is a team who wants to be aggressive and win a playoff game. Get over that hump. So I think they’ll add someone to give their offense all the weapons and talent they can. Maybe it’s Aiyuk, Sutton, or a lower-level option like Alec Pierce.

Peter-Petersen:

Hey Alex,

which College Football teams do you support? Any non homer teams?

Alex: I lack a true team to support. You guys might know my Idaho Vandals fandom. Definitely a non-homer pick. Liked their QB and HC at the time and the Kibbie Dome is just so cool. But I don’t pretend like I’m following all the latest Vandals news throughout the year.

I bought College Football 25 and have a dynasty with Boston College. A mid-tier school in the ACC seemed like a good balance of a challenge. And to throw to Dino Tomlin, though I’m run-heavy and he’s not happy about my playing style. Truthfully, Saturdays are the one slow day a week we get so I’m usually running around doing errands and miss a lot of college football stuff, aside from some night games.

Craig M: It’s a given that we will have a solid run game approach, do you see any glaring questions about being to much one sided in strategy or major differences, from the coaches, in balance of attack strategy?

Alex: Offensively? Overall, no. There will probably be a game that feels too run-heavy and Arthur Smith’s honeymoon phase will end eventually, at least for a game, but the run game needs to be their bread and butter. If the pass game doesn’t work, it won’t be because of a lack of balance. It’ll just be because the talent isn’t good enough (or the run game goes sideways).

SteelCurtin570: Dirty Red returns. Are there other names you’re looking at for potential lower key, smaller swing roster moves, outside receivers on the bubble, other cut or trade candidates that would seemingly be far less costly than Aiyuk?

Alex: At WR, I’ve mentioned the likes of Alec Pierce of the Colts and Treylon Burks of the Titans as more economical options. Those names could float around more 5-6 weeks from now. But I hadn’t spent a lot of time looking around the league, either. That’ll come up later this year when we have a clearer vision of the Steelers’ roster and needs and injuries that come up along the way.