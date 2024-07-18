‘As Elusive As Any Guy In The Sport’: Analyst Wants Justin Fields In The Game Often For Steelers

While veteran Russell Wilson is going to be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers seeing the bulk of the action under center in 2024, backup quarterback Justin Fields could also see some playing time throughout the season.

In what capacity remains to be seen, but based on a report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini earlier in the week, the Steelers have some special packages for Fields designed to get him onto the field offensively, providing new wrinkles for defenses to worry about.

That shouldn’t be all that surprising, considering the Steelers traded for Fields for a reason, have spoken highly of him all offseason, and Fields seems to work well with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. While he needs a bit of a reset after a few tough seasons in Chicago, Fields remains a dynamic athlete and one of the league’s best runners with the football in his hands.

FS1’s Craig Carton, host of The Carton Show, wants Fields to see the field often for the Steelers offense with Smith moving him around quite a bit, throwing defenses through a loop.

“I’ve said it a million times, I’ll say it a million more. Justin Fields has to be on the field at some point for the Steelers offense because he’s too dynamic with the ball in his hands,” Carton said of Fields, according to audio via the show on YouTube. “Not to be used frequently, by the way, in that offense, because he presents so many problems. If you give him the ball in the backfield with like a an RPO-type scenario, he could throw the football. He’s also as elusive as any guy in the sport with the ball in his hands. So from a defensive standpoint, he’s a problem.”

Fields is a problem with the football in his hands. His production to this point in his career backs that up, at least from a running perspective.

During his first three seasons in the NFL, Fields has rushed for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 356 attempts, good for 6.2 yards per carry. That includes the 2022 season in which he rushed for 1,143 yards and 8 touchdowns in his most productive season in the Windy City.

Those eye-popping rushing numbers come with some highlight reel plays, but also some woeful mistakes. In his first three seasons in the NFL, Fields has 40 fumbles, which is an absurd number. While he makes defenders miss in a phone booth, he also has trouble holding onto the football.

Add in questions about his passing abilities, and it’s understandable why Wilson is ahead of him right now for the Steelers. While Fields doesn’t plan on sitting on the bench all season long and still views himself as a starting quarterback in the NFL, Carton hopes that the former No. 11 overall pick will accept getting onto the field in unique packages to take advantage of his skillset.

And he hopes Smith utilizes him in that way, too.

“Now, I don’t believe he’s a starting quarterback right now in the moment. I’m sure he views himself as that and I respect that. But I’m one of these guys, I’ve got an amazing athlete,” Carton said of Fields. “I’ve got an all-world football player. I view Justin Fields right now as a football player. He makes my team better if he’s on the field, just not in the natural position of behind center quarterback.

“Doesn’t mean he won’t throw the ball, but I gotta get that dude on the field for 10 or 15 plays a game.”

It’s certainly a fair take from Carton, that much is true.

Having that type of weapon that can come in off the bench, add a new wrinkle and cause headaches for opposing defensive coordinators is huge. The New Orleans Saints did that well with Taysom Hill for a few years, bringing him in as a package quarterback and having great success with it while utilizing his power running style.

On the other hand, there are cautionary tales, too. Like Tim Tebow with the New York Jets, crashing and burning as a package quarterback which then caused issues for the Jets offensively from the coaching staff not meshing with the players, especially QB Mark Sanchez.

It will be very interesting to see how the Steelers utilize Fields in 2024. It seems like there is a plan in place for certain packages, but that could be all talk to give coordinators something to think about. Time will tell.