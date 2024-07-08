Analyst Outlines Three Positions Steelers Still Must Improve

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster is mostly settled, it’s likely to see more changes before the team hops on a plane to Atlanta for Week 1 in early September. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks there’s at least three positions that could use an upgrade: safety, outside linebacker, and wide receiver.

“Adding another safety before camp would be wise, and the Steelers do have options,” Knox writes. “2023 starter Keanu Neal remains unsigned, though he suffered a season-ending rib injury last year and was released this offseason after a failed physical.”

Pittsburgh swapped out Neal with former Baltimore Raven DeShon Elliott, signed to a two-year deal. Elliott isn’t a high-end player but a competent box safety who can thump against the run and should offer more range and coverage than Neal or Terrell Edmunds brought to the team. Elliott is expected to function as a three-down player, getting rid of the messy rotation between Neal and Damontae Kazee last year that asked Minkah Fitzpatrick to play in the box more than was useful to anyone on the Steelers’ side.

Knox suggests the team could sign names like Jamal Adams, Jayron Kearse, or Duron Harmon. All three bigger strong safety types who wouldn’t have a clear role out of the gate. It’s fair to question the team’s safety depth but adding any of those names doesn’t make enough sense for the team or for the player. Pittsburgh will count on Kazee to serve as the team’s sixth defensive back while rookie Ryan Watts is transitioning from corner to safety. There’s also special teamer Miles Killebrew, who can play strong safety in a pinch. Releasing Trenton Thompson remains a curious move.

Another defensive add Knox wants to see is a rotational EDGE rusher.

“Pittsburgh is likely hoping to see more out of 2023 fourth-round pick Nick Herbig, who had three sacks as a rookie,” he writes. “However, it would behoove the Steelers to add another sack artist to the rotation to help ensure that they can maintain an effective pass rush throughout the season.”

Pittsburgh let veteran Markus Golden go in free agency but as Knox notes, is counting on Nick Herbig to have a big sophomore season. He’ll slide into the No. 3 spot behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith after an efficient rookie year on limited snaps. The Steelers claimed Jeremiah Moon off waivers before the Super Bowl and he should become the team’s No. 4. While raw, he has great size, strength, and special teams ability.

Knox thinks the Steelers should consider Carl Lawson or Yannick Ngakoue among others. But Herbig should be given the chance to be the team’s No. 3 and there’s little use to have a veteran like Lawson or Ngakoue, unable to help on special teams, serve as the No. 4. There’s no compelling reason for Pittsburgh to add a “name” here.

Finally, Knox addresses the elephant in the room. Wide receiver.

“However, the offense would be in much better shape with a proven No. 2 on the roster,” he writes. “Pickens has the tools to be a star, but if Wilson doesn’t have a go-to target when Pickens is doubled, he could struggle.”

The biggest need on the roster, the Steelers will start by evaluating their in-house options first. That includes rookie Roman Wilson and veterans Quez Watkins, Calvin Austin III, and Van Jefferson. Though the spot may matter less in Arthur Smith’s run- and tight end-heavy offense, the unit feels incomplete without a true No. 2 receiver. Knox correctly points out finding that option will prove difficult. Free agency offers little and the trade market is murky while Brandon Aiyuk and Courtland Sutton’s contract situations are sorted out by the 49ers and Broncos.

Other areas not mentioned the team could address include cornerback, outside and slot, and d-line depth. But the Steelers will go into camp with the group they have and evaluate their talents before making any major outside moves.