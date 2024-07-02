Analyst Believes Steelers Should Bolster D-Line, Sign Lawrence Guy

As Dave Bryan has pointed out many times over this offseason and previous ones, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 roster is likely to feature someone not currently on the team. Be it a signing, waiver claim, trade, or combination of the three, someone new will be on a plane to Atlanta prior to Sept. 8’s kickoff. Monday, Pro Football Network’s Lorenzo Reyna listed one free agent each team should add to bolster their roster. For the Steelers, that’s DT Lawrence Guy.

“Cornerback is a need, but so is interior help for T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. With Lawrence Guy having a history of collapsing pockets inside, he could be welcomed here greatly.”

Guy, 34 years old, has appeared in 177 games and made 122 starts. Known for his ability to stop the run, sack production has never been his strong suit. His career high came in 2015 with the Baltimore Ravens, finishing with 4.5, and he didn’t record one last season. In 2023, he appeared in all 17 games with the New England Patriots, making 38 tackles, including one for a loss. His numbers might be light, but Guy showed he can still control the line of scrimmage.

A great look at the Patriots' 3-4 run fits vs. a Counter GY from the Eagles. Good job by the DE at the POA (Lawrence Guy/93) controlling the RT & then working back to the ball. #ArtofX pic.twitter.com/eMXnFb3X6E — Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) June 17, 2024

Under a new coaching regime, Guy was released in February.

Per Pro Football Focus’ charting, he mostly logged time at left end and left defensive tackle. That would provide end depth behind LDE/LDT Larry Ogunjobi, something the Steelers could use. Pittsburgh has end depth in Isaiahh Loudermilk and free agent addition Dean Lowry but they have largely played on the right side of the line of scrimmage. Loudermilk logged only 38 snaps at LDE last season while Lowry played far more on the right side than left. Backups need to be flexible and it’s likely Loudermilk and Lowry move around the front, but some players are more comfortable on one side and working out of a left/right-handed stance.

In his mid-30s and late in free agency, Guy should come cheap, and Pittsburgh has the cap space, plus the ability to create more, to make his contract fit.

Pittsburgh’s goal isn’t to get much older on a defensive line that has plenty of…let’s call it wisdom. Guy can stop the run and that’s always important to the Steelers. But adding someone with more pass-rush juice would be a better use of resources, giving them sub-package pieces to get after the quarterback. Based on Guy’s declining production, his ability to get after quarterbacks is dwindling, leaving him as run-stuffer with limited upside. There are worse summer suggestions for this team to add but Guy’s services aren’t needed. Not right now.