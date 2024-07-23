Alex Highsmith Details The Moment He Realized How Fast Justin Fields Really Is

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a major overhaul to their quarterback room this offseason when they signed Russell Wilson, traded Kenny Pickett, and traded for Justin Fields all within the same week. Wilson may have “pole position” in the quarterback competition, but Fields provides a skill set that is rare among NFL quarterbacks. His athleticism is a weapon, and very few players can beat him in a foot race.

Alex Highsmith was asked about Fields during the Green Light podcast and detailed the moment that he learned first-hand how fast Fields is.

“Man, dude’s a special talent. He’s a freak athlete, great quarterback,” Highsmith said. “I remember my second year we played the Bears at home. It was like a Monday night game I think. And I was chasing him around the edge, and he started scrambling out to the left side, and I was chasing behind him. He turned around and looked at me – he was gone. I’m talking about hit another level. That’s when I really realized how fast he was.”

This is the play that Highsmith was referring to.

At one point just a yard or two away from Fields, it didn’t take much time for the distance between the players to reach five or six yards of separation. He even blew past T.J. Watt when it looked like Watt had the appropriate angle to make the tackle.

Minkah Fitzpatrick was the one who ultimately ended the play with a big hit near the sideline. Some of you will remember this hit.

Obviously quarterbacks need to be much more than just fast to excel at the NFL level, but Fields has enough speed to deserve a look at training camp. Even if he doesn’t win the competition with Wilson, reports indicate the Steelers already have plans to use Fields in specialized packages. That would almost certainly involve using his speed for an added element to the offense.

“I just think he’s just gonna provide a lot of value for us, and he’s a great quarterback as well,” Highsmith said. “So the competition between the two is just gonna bring out the best in them both, and I just can’t wait to see.”

In his three-year career, Fields has rushed 356 times for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns. His rushing-success rate is 53.4 percent, and he has averaged 6.2 yards per attempt. In 2022, he had the second-best single-season rushing total for a quarterback in league history with 1,143 yards.

Before he was drafted, Fields ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the 2021 NFL Combine. He then ran a 4.44 at his pro day. Some players don’t play up to their straight-line speed in pads, but Fields may actually play faster than his time indicates.

That breakaway speed changes the math in defenders’ heads when they are in pursuit. The standard angles that defensive players take won’t work on Justin Fields.

As Highsmith (and Watt) learned back in 2021.