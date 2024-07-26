A ‘Special’ Justin Fields Preseason Performance Could Leave Fans Wanting More, Garafolo Believes

Despite how the media has attempted to portray the quarterback competition for the Pittsburgh Steelers between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin has remained consistent that Wilson is in pole position. Fields got a great opportunity to run with the first-team offense during the opening day of training camp with Wilson sitting out, and he managed to make some impressive throws to highlight some of his abilities. There were also some reported inconsistencies with his play, but that has been the story of his NFL career so far.

How many more opportunities will he get to run with the first-team offense for the rest of camp? That depends on how fast Wilson is able to return and whether or not the Steelers opt to give him veteran rest days.

Day 1 of training camp may have been Fields’ best opportunity to show off his abilities until the preseason games begin in a couple weeks. One NFL insider is quite certain his performance in the preseason is going to open some eyes and sow doubt among the Steelers’ decision makers as they continue to place all their eggs in the Russell Wilson basket.

“I’m telling you, and I’ve said this, Justin Fields in the preseason is going to do some special stuff because he’s done it before,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said via PuckSports on Apple Podcasts. “I don’t know that he’s gonna win the job, but it’s gonna be like, ‘Woo, how do we not put that guy in?’

“Because even if he doesn’t do it with his arms, he’s gonna do it with his legs…He is gonna make some plays and the crowd’s gonna be clamoring for [him], ’cause I think the general NFL fan is now down on Russ.”

Fields should certainly be set up for success in the preseason. We will see how much, if any, time he gets with the first-team offense. Maybe he gets four or five drives with some of the starters throughout the three preseason games. But that means he will be primarily matching up against second-team defenses. Against lesser competition, his athletic ability and his big arm are sure to create a few big plays that rally the Steelers’ fan base behind him.

Tomlin isn’t going to bend to the will of the fan base, to be certain. But it could create some uncomfortable home crowd environments later in the season if Wilson is struggling and the fans still have the images of Fields making big preseason plays etched into their minds. Fans haven’t exactly been shy at booing to voice their displeasure lately.

A solid preseason is exactly what the Steelers need to see from Fields. They are still evaluating their quarterback options beyond the 2024 season, so he needs to make the most of every opportunity thrown his way.