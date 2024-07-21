2024 Summer Scouting Series: Cornerback

A return of our Summer Scouting Series here at Steelers Depot as we highlight 2025 NFL Draft hopefuls who are generating buzz before the start of the 2024 college football season. This year, we will highlight several position groups the Steelers may have interest and three to four names that could interest Pittsburgh once the pre-draft process gets underway.

WILL JOHNSON, CB, MICHIGAN – 6-2, 202 POUNDS

Johnson should be considered the prized jewel of the 2025 draft class at cornerback after the true junior played like a top-10 pick back in 2023. The former five-star recruit and Detroit native stayed in his home state of Michigan and committed to play for the Wolverines, starting as a true freshman and racked up 27 total tackles and three interceptions before stepping into a bigger role as a sophomore in 2023, recording 27 total tackles, a tackle for loss, four pass breakups, and four interceptions, one of which that he returned for a touchdown. Johnson finished the season allowing only 17 receptions (none for touchdowns) and had the second-lowest passer rating when targeted in college football.

Johnson has ideal size and bulk for the position, possessing the combination of height, speed, and athleticism to match up with big, fast receivers on the outside. He is a physical tackler in run support and is also fairly agile for his size, being able to redirect quickly in the open field and click and close on opposing receivers on underneath routes. He’s the best pure cornerback prospect in the draft class and draws plenty of comparisons to Pat Surtain coming out of Alabama, having nearly identical size and play style. Johnson should be a lock for the top 10 come this spring and could become one of the best cornerbacks in the game in short order as Surtain did for the Broncos.

TRAVIS HUNTER, WR/CB, COLORADO – 6-1, 185 POUNDS

Possibly the most intriguing prospect in this upcoming draft class is WR/CB Travis Hunter, a true versatile playmaker on both sides of the football. Hunter was considered the #1 overall recruit in the 2022 class but committed to Jackson State to play under HOF defensive back Deion Sanders.

Hunter accumulated 19 total tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown in seven games played as a true freshman season, along with 8 receptions for 188 yards and four touchdowns. Hunter transferred to Colorado when Sanders left to take the head coaching job and made an impact on both sides of the ball again in 2023, playing in nine games and had 30 total tackles, two tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and three interceptions along with 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns.

Hunter is a skilled cover corner with great hands that help him play the ball in the air like a receiver on defense. He has the length and height to match up with receivers on the outside, although he could stand to add more bulk to his frame. He’s missed time in both of his college seasons due to injuries, making that a slight concern for the slender defensive back. Still, any team drafting Hunter will be happy to add an athletic playmaker that could possibly contribute on both sides of the ball at the NFL level much like his head coach did for a time in the league.

BENJAMIN MORRISON, CB, NOTRE DAME – 6-0, 185 POUNDS

Benjamin Morrison is a former four-star recruit out of Virginia who committed to the Fighting Irish back in 2021 and became a starter upon arriving in South Bend. He had a fantastic true freshman season. He started 13 games and recorded 33 total tackles, a tackle for loss, four pass deflections, and six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), earning Freshman All-American honors. He followed that up in 2023 with another strong performance, posting 25 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections, and three interceptions.

Morrison has good height and size for the position, possessing the speed and quickness to match receivers all over the field. He is physical at the catch point and does a great job tracking the ball in the air with his eyes. Morrison is also physical in run support, being a willing tackler who isn’t afraid to get dirty coming downhill. His ballhawking skills are evident with nine interceptions through his first two seasons, having a knack for jumping routes and competing with receivers at the catch point. He needs to do a better job of being less grabby at the top of routes to avoid pass interference penalties at the next level, but Morrison is a well-rounded prospect and should be considered a likely first-round pick.

TACARIO DAVIS, CB, CB, ARIZONA – 6-4, 195 POUNDS

The Steelers have a couple of “Avatar” cornerbacks on their roster with Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. Arizona CB Tacario Davis is built in a similar mold but is even taller, standing 6-4, 195 pounds at cornerback. Despite being that height, Davis is surprisingly fluid for his size, being able to flip his hips well in his transitions as he matches receivers down the field. He does a great job covering ground and recovering quickly to make plays on the football as well as presenting quarterbacks a challenge to throw to receivers on the boundary or in the end zone.

The former three-star recruit doesn’t turn 20 until August 17 and made the most of his first season as a starter at Arizona last season, posting 25 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, a whopping 15 pass deflections, and one interception. Davis is an intriguing prospect with only one year of production heading into his true junior season, but he offers the athletic traits, measurables, and upside that scouts drool over. Should he put together another strong campaign in 2024, look for Davis to be one of the first cornerbacks off the board next spring.